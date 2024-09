On a new episode of VICELAND’s STATES OF UNDRESS, host Hailey Gates flies to Thailand for a look at the country’s burgeoning community of transgender supermodels. As more and more find a place in fashion shows, things appear to be trending well for the country’s LGBTQ scene—but representation on the runway doesn’t always translate to social change.

