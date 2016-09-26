The Trendees’ New Video May Be Lo-Res in Execution But Is Hi-Res in Spirit

The new video from outsider pop group The Trendees​ plays like a band in the grips of a full-fledged panic attack. Shot through what could only be a lens covered with sweat and spit, and constantly in-and-out of focus, the video for “Donna Marina” serves as an ocular representation for the groups heady messed-up pop music.

Taken from their upcoming EP Trendees Go To Town (on which they have certainly gone to town), The Trendees new music plays with a certain looseness and lo-fi agitation not far from the 70’s post punk of Jad Fair or Swell Maps.

Channelling ideas of genteel provincial life and suburban defeat, the two tracks so-far released from Trendees Go To Town are bitter, frustrated pop songs that see the band aim their stylistic intentions higher than ever. Naturally, The Trendees are the kind-of band that should never reach these gratuitous goals and thank god they didn’t, because the result is unbelievably good.

Recorded in early 2016 by guitarist Eden Bradfield and experimental composer Pat Kraus- the man recently levelled by the New Zealand Listener as “one of the most quietly important and interesting people making music in New Zealand”- the six-track EP will be available through Epic Sweep Records later this year.

Catch the Trendees:

Sept 30 – Melbourne at the Tote

Oct 2 – Melbourne at Dane Certificate’s