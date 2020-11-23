The Trump Campaign Fired QAnon Lawyer Sidney Powell But She’s Tweeting Through It

The flailing Trump campaign and legal team distanced itself from QAnon lawyer Sidney Powell on Sunday night, openly repudiating someone it described just last week as a member of the team’s “elite strike force.”

The Trump campaign abruptly booted Powell, who has alleged massive conspiracies with zero evidence, in a statement released Sunday.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a statement. “She is not a member of the Trump legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity.”

The official severing of Powell from the Trump legal team, a stark departure from where things stood last week, when Powell appeared at an unhinged press conference with Giuliani and Ellis, came after she publicly accused Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of taking bribes from the Venezuelan government to award the state’s voting systems contracts to a company whose machines she claims changed votes from Trump to Biden.

“Georgia’s probably going to be the first state I’m going to blow up and Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state need to go with it because they’re in on the Dominion scam,” Powell told NewsMax Saturday, referring to the QAnon conspiracy theory’s newest unfounded claim, about voting machines.

“The state bureau of investigation for Georgia oughta be looking into financial benefits received by Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state’s family at that time.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Trumpy ally, said Sunday that the Trump legal team’s conduct, and Powell’s in particular, was a “national embarrassment.”

Powell, who also represents former national security advisor Michael Flynn, has publicly backed and associated herself with the QAnon conspiracy theory, appearing on QAnon YouTube shows and tweeting hashtags regularly used by the conspiracy’s followers such as “#TheStormIsComing.” And QAnon supporters have embraced Powell’s hashtag #ReleaseTheKraken,” as VICE News reported last week.

Angela Stanton-King, a public supporter of QAnon who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in Georgia this cycle, summed up QAnon’s response to the campaign running full speed from Powell on Sunday by saying that Powell “represents me.”

Flynn said Sunday that Powell had been suspended from Twitter but that she “understands the White House press release and agrees with it.”

“I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smartmatic, and we will be filing suit soon,” Powell said later in a statement that was shared by Ellis. “The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic. #KrakenOnSteroids”