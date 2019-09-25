The Trump Campaign Is Bragging It’s Already Raising Millions From Impeachment

Trump Campaign Digital Director Gary Coby is already bragging that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s launch of an impeachment inquiry into President Trump is netting a surge in donations to the GOP.



“We will raise ~$3M online in the first 24hrs,” Coby tweeted Tuesday morning. “❤️ THANKS NANCY!”

Coby and other party officials claim that a digital media onslaught netted $1 million for the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee’s joint fundraising arm within just three hours of Pelosi’s announcement. While there’s no way to verify the numbers in real time, the totals would be in line with the Trump campaign’s previous fundraising hauls.

“All $ will be used to hold vulnerable Dems in Trump districts accountable for ignoring the work of their constituents as they continue to resist and obstruct [Trump],” RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters added on Twitter.

The Trump campaign boasts an unmatched war chest to dump ads on Facebook and Google and inundate supporters with messages. The digital campaign has landed an unprecedented number of small-dollar donations and hopes to reach $1 billion in total fundraising.

The media strategy to reach that goal partly hinges on pumping out ads that air Republican grievances with individual news stories. Pelosi’s announcement Tuesday all but ensured that impeachment will be central to the fundraising effort for the next year.

The Trump campaign’s digital machinery lurched into motion before Pelosi even made the announcement on Tuesday. In two email blasts as Democrats prepared to meet on Capitol Hill, the campaign told supporters it is creating an “Official Impeachment Defense Task Force” and solicited donations from “strong American patriots.”

Less than a half hour after Pelosi’s remarks, the campaign sent a similar text message to supporters. Then it pushed out more emails, one of which seemed to misleadingly suggest in its subject line — “📎 Call Transcript” — that it included the readout of the phone call on which Trump allegedly solicited aid from the Ukrainian president.

The campaign has since been hammering the message home on Facebook, where it’s already launched more than 240 ads responding to the impeachment inquiry.

“As a member of the Official Impeachment Defense Task Force, you will be a leader in defending the President against these baseless and disgusting attacks,” one version reads. “You will be responsible for defending AMERICAN GREATNESS.”

