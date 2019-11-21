The Trump Campaign Is Super Impressed With Tulsi Gabbard’s Debate Performance

There was one Democrat on the stage at Wednesday night’s debate that got the Trump campaign’s apparent seal of approval: Tulsi Gabbard.

A Twitter feed affiliated with the president’s reelection effort pushed out a clip of the Hawaii lawmaker as she criticized the party whose primary she’s currently trying to win.

💯"Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people." #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/B8Lq8i1NrR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2019

Gabbard’s profile has risen in recent weeks after she smacked down Hillary Clinton for suggesting she’s a GOP favorite for a third-party spoiler run next year. Her bare-bones campaign has relied in large part on adoration from right-wing media, including a Fox News primetime lineup and various Trump-friendly sites. The Kremlin-backed outlets RT and Sputnik have similarly boosted Gabbard with positive coverage.

In doing so, Gabbard has drawn mounting criticism from the establishment Democrats whom she and Trump mutually oppose. Wednesday night’s nod from the president’s campaign just rubbed salt in those wounds.

But Gabbard wasn’t the only Democrat the Trump War Room singled out for praise as it lobbed attack lines at the candidates on stage in Atlanta.

Remember Tim Ryan, the Rust-Belt Democrat who ran on his folksy, working-class appeal? Maybe a little soft piano music will jog your memory:

Let us also remember another truth teller who isn't on the #DemDebate stage tonight: Tim Ryan pic.twitter.com/x8BcBVDNai https://t.co/nLLxVj1hSC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 21, 2019

Trump — on his Snapchat account — is using Tulsi’s attack on the Democratic Party pic.twitter.com/lqQOy9Fn2Z — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) November 21, 2019

Cover: Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) (L) speaks as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) listens during the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)