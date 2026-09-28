The Truth About Having an ‘Addictive Personality’

Have you ever heard of the term “addictive personality”? Many people claim that, despite not battling active addiction, some individuals are more prone to developing it down the line—as though their personality traits are issues to be monitored.

An addictive personality might describe a person who is more obsessive, impulsive, and compulsive in nature. However, it is not a clinical diagnosis, and it does not determine someone’s fate.

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What Is an ‘Addictive Personality’?

First things first, let’s make this clear: an addictive personality is not a formal diagnosis. According to Niloufar Esmaeilpour, Registered Clinical Counsellor & Approved Supervisor and Founder at Lotus Therapy & Counselling Centre, “The phrase ‘addictive personality’ refers to a collection of characteristics (impulsiveness, novelty seeking, neuroticism, etc.) that increase a person’s susceptibility to overindulging in drugs or alcohol, developing compulsions, or forming other habit-forming behaviors.”

“A key point about this concept is the way it is portrayed by pop culture, i.e., there are some people who are born to be addicts,” says Esmaeilpour. “However, research using genetic and psychological methods suggests that while personality can play a role in increasing the risk of developing an addictive disorder, neither a particular set of personality traits nor any single gene predetermines an individual to develop an addictive disorder.”

In fact, personality traits are just one piece of the puzzle, Esmaeilpour explains. Other influences include environmental and genetic factors, as well as characteristics of the addictive substance/behavior itself.

Can Anyone Develop an Addictive Personality?

While an addictive personality is not a diagnosis in and of itself, it is used to describe someone prone to developing addictions. These individuals might have preexisting factors or behavioral patterns that would enable or feed an addiction.

“Impulsive individuals—those [who] act quickly based upon what they want rather than waiting for long-range consequences—and individuals [who] seek out new experiences, thrill, or intensity are particularly at risk,” says Esmaeilpour.

Additionally, those who struggle with their mental health might feel more called toward unhealthy “outlets” like drugs and alcohol.

“Individuals with higher levels of neuroticism tend to experience greater degrees of emotional instability, anxiety, and/or depression,” says Esmaeilpour. “As a result, these individuals are likely to turn to substance abuse as a method to reduce the unpleasantness associated with these feelings. Low levels of conscientiousness have been found to negatively affect self-control (i.e., delayed gratification) as well as [the] ability to endure or tolerate distress. Therefore, individuals experiencing increased levels of stress, boredom, or loneliness will find themselves looking outside for immediate relief.”

Of course, if someone fits the above criteria, this does not mean they will develop addiction or even an “addictive personality.”

As Mark S. Gold, M.D., puts it in his Psychology Today article on the topic, “The addictive personality label survives because it is simple. It turns risk into identity … Risk is not destiny, and behavior in the middle of addiction should not become a lifetime description of a person. This changes treatment: Do not treat a mythical addictive personality. Treat the pathway to addiction and treat the individual.”