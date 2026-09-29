The Truth About ‘Salt Stepping,’ According to a Doctor

If you’re into holistic health at all, you’ve likely heard of the term “grounding,” or “earthing,” which involves activities that connect you and your body to the Earth. For example, you might stand barefoot in soil, on grass, or on a sandy beach to absorb its electrical charge and practice mindfulness.

But don’t worry if you can’t head outdoors before bed each night: according to many wellness fanatics on social media, you don’t need to engage in actual “earthing” to regulate your nervous system and prepare for sleep. No, all you need are your bare feet and some coarse salt for the latest wellness trend: “salt stepping.”

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Out of all the wellness trends out there, salt stepping seems like one of the least appealing to me. Here’s what you should know about salt stepping—and whether it really delivers the benefits people claim.

What Is Salt Stepping?

Salt stepping is the act of standing or stomping on coarse salt before bed, in hopes of preparing your body and mind for a good night’s sleep.

“Salt stepping is a wellness practice that has been gaining popularity on social media recently,” says Dr. Michael Genovese, MD, JD. He is the Chief Medical Advisor of Ascendant NY, located in NYC. “It involves standing barefoot on coarse salt for several minutes before going to bed, with many people claiming that it helps regulate the nervous system.”

Some people even stomp their bare feet on the salt for a sensory experience, assuming it will help relax their body and lead to better rest.

Does Salt Stepping Actually Work?

Salt stepping might help some people, but the reason is more nuanced than it seems.

“Standing on coarse salt can create a unique physical experience that forces the brain to focus on the sensory input rather than focusing on anxious thoughts,” says Dr. Genovese. “It also provides an opportunity to practice intentional stillness and mindfulness, which may also provide some mental health benefits.”

But does it actually help regulate your nervous system, decrease your cortisol levels, and relax your mind before rest? It’s debatable.

“While there is some evidence to support these ideas, these psychological benefits can be reproduced through many other rituals, and are not explicitly due to standing on salt,” says Dr. Genovese. “If you notice your mental health and anxiety levels improve due to the sensory experience of standing on salt, you can also try taking a cold shower or using a dry brush to exfoliate your skin before bed. If you enjoy the stillness and mindfulness that comes with salt stepping, you could also try gentle stretching or doing breathing exercises before bed.”

So…do you really need to stomp on a bunch of coarse salt before crawling under your sheets for bedtime? Thankfully, no.

“There are many bedtime routines that can improve your mental health and well-being, so I recommend finding what works best for you instead of thinking that salt stepping is the only way to experience these benefits,” Dr. Genovese says.

But hey: If salt stepping is your passion, by all means, go for it.