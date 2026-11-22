Spermmaxxing, for those blissfully unaware, is a trend among men who wish to make themselves fertile enough to impregnate a hole in the ground if needed.

To that end, they employ all manner of quack tricks to overload their testicles with healthy sperm, often more to reinforce their own sense of masculinity than it is for the actual purposes of procreation. The problem, as detailed by Michael Carroll, associate professor of reproductive science at Manchester Metropolitan University, writing in The Conversation, is that there isn’t a ton of evidence supporting any of it.

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Carroll makes clear that he fully supports men who put in effort to maintain their reproductive health, but is skeptical about the variety of weird ways weird guys have taken it too far, who might not only be doing stuff that doesn’t work, but might be doing stuff that could actually harm them.

Why the ‘Spermmaxxing’ Trend Might Actually Be Hurting Men’s Fertility

Shining a red light on your balls because an influencer presented thin evidence on TikTok is a bit absurd. Icing down your testicles while you’re in a sauna is probably not necessary. Testosterone and steroid supplementation might produce the opposite of the intended effect. Even the simple stuff like saving your loads to build up one giant mega-load has shown mixed results in clinical trials.

The fundamental anxiety fueling a lot of this panic is flawed. The idea that global male fertility rates are collapsing is the bedrock idea behind all this, but a 2026 study out of Denmark found that over a nearly 20-year span, global semen measurements have been holding relatively steady.

And then there’s the fact that, as Carol points out, semen tests don’t tell the whole story. A sperm cell can swim like a dolphin but still carry hidden DNA damage. There’s also the fact that a lower sperm count doesn’t automatically ruin your odds of fertilizing an egg, nor does a massive count guarantee a baby on your first or even 100th attempt.

The point is, turning your sperm count into a competition isn’t doing anyone any good. If anything, it makes the guys who are actually struggling with infertility feel isolated, embarrassed, and emasculated for no reason other than to satisfy someone else’s insecurity.

Ultimately, the boring stuff wins. Get good sleep, don’t smoke or vape, actually move around instead of sitting down all day. Eat healthy foods. All the biohacking stuff is mostly a gimmick. If you really want to increase your sperm count, or, a better way of looking at it, invest in your reproductive health, talk to a reproductive doctor and not some manosphere influencer.