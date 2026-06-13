The Truth About Today’s Crazy Cat Ladies, and Why You Might Owe Your Local Cat Lover an Apology

You’ve likely heard of the term “crazy cat lady,” which essentially describes a single woman who lives alone with a bunch of cats. Some people find this to be an unfortunate life choice, while others aspire to surround themselves with precious felines, sans a romantic partner.

Obviously, this term was created as an insult toward women (or perhaps a fear of the more independent ones), namely those who craved a less traditional path.

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First of all, to imply a woman is “crazy” for choosing a solo life with feline companions is one of the most obvious attempts at social conditioning out there. Second, perhaps we should start making the same judgments toward unmarried men who own a bunch of dogs?

No? Didn’t think so.

The Origin of The ‘Crazy Cat Lady’

According to the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), the “crazy cat lady” stereotype actually originated in medieval Europe during the infamous witch trials. During this time, cats were also considered “demonic,” believed to hold the spirit of Satan. And since many of the accused “witches” were just unmarried women with no children, if they were seen interacting with cats, their affection was viewed as “misplaced maternity.”

“Witches are actually ‘crazy cat ladies’ in the sense that one of the things that happens during the period of the witch trials is that people start looking at the animals around them and the owners of those animals and they looked on them suspiciously,” said Diane Purkiss, an Oxford University professor of English literature, per the AAHA. “They were looking for something abnormal, some kind of behavior that they see as excessive or that they see as strange.”

Since cats were associated with Satan, any time a woman—especially a single woman—would show love toward the animal, people would assume they were connecting with or even worshipping the devil.

Others would argue that a woman’s energy should go toward raising children, not tending to animals. In which case, it was merely an attempt to dictate a woman’s future. God forbid she have her own desires in life.

The Modern-Day Cat Lady

Thankfully, most of society no longer feeds into the “crazy cat lady” narrative, though some people still spew it as an insult. For them, it likely stems from the insecurity of not being needed and/or a need to control women, because apparently, we’re nothing if we are not reproducing.

The trope is an obvious attack on women who have chosen a path that doesn’t align with society’s expectations of them—and this observation is coming from a woman who does want marriage and kids. The point is, we all have the right to choose, and if that means some of us are happier with seven cats and the luxury of free time, then mind your damn business.

Many women are proudly reclaiming the title of “cat lady” today. I mean, what’s so wrong with being an independent, successful woman with a loving pet? I could think of a much worse human than a hard-working, self-sufficient animal lover.

And as I asked earlier, would we shame a single man whose best friend is their golden retriever puppy? I know I wouldn’t. I have enough love in my heart for both.