The Truth About Whether ‘Sleepcations’ Are Dangerous, According to an Insomnia Therapist

More and more people are booking “sleepcations”—aka vacations dedicated entirely to catching up on sleep. If that doesn’t tell you how burned out we all are in today’s world, I don’t know what will…

Vacations used to be for exploration, adventure, and—sure—rest. But planning an entire getaway around sleeping for days on end? I mean, count me in. But also, it’s a bit disheartening that this is where we are today.

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What Is a ‘Sleepcation’?

According to Tracy Hannigan, Insomnia Therapist at Tracy The Sleep Coach, a sleepcation is “a vacation or holiday with no real plans other than sleeping in.”

“This could be done at home (like a ‘staycation’), but often these sleepcations are away, so the person doesn’t have to manage household affairs and can focus entirely on getting some rest,” she explains.

Many people are using sleepcations to address their emotional, mental, and physical burnout. Can you blame them? I certainly can’t.

Should You Plan a Sleepcation?

If you have the means to plan a long weekend dedicated to sleeping, why the hell wouldn’t you do so?

“For good sleepers, [sleepcations] can reduce the burden of external responsibility and allow more time and space for sleep,” says Hannigan. “If someone has not had sufficient sleep, this can be enjoyable and useful. Arguably, finding ways to prioritize sleep without needing to pay for a holiday is a longer-term ideal solution, but in the short term, some rest and catch-up on sleep debt can be helpful for otherwise good sleepers.”

However, Hannigan notes, sleepcations might not be for everyone. In fact, they can actually do more harm than good for those with sleeping conditions like insomnia.

“If a person with insomnia sleeps better when they are away from home and leans into going away regularly to get better sleep, this can actually worsen the sleeping problem at home,” she explains. “It may feel good in the short term, but the issues contributing to ongoing poor sleep at home never get addressed properly or resolved because of the ‘escape’ to the sleepcation.”

How to Plan a Sleepcation: A guide

If you feel a sleepcation would benefit you, it’s as simple as booking a home or room to yourself and allowing yourself time to, well, sleep. And not just a full night’s rest…we’re talking guilt-free slumber, lasting as long as you want.

“Sleepcations tend to be extremely easy to plan because they are not focused on activities and daily tourism agendas. Successful sleepcations focus on one thing: the space they live and sleep in,” says Hannigan. “It’s ideal to use an apartment or flat rental to minimize going out (if that’s what’s wanted) because they can cook in.”

Of course, you’ll want to choose a quiet, cozy place with few distractions—one where you feel comfortable and at peace. I recommend bringing your own pillow, your favorite pajamas, and tons of soothing self-care products, like tea, books, calming essential oils, and anything else that helps you relax.

Additionally, pick a time when you have fewer responsibilities. Schedule PTO in advance, turn on DND on your devices, and prioritize sleep. Remember: sometimes, resting is the most productive thing you can do for yourself.