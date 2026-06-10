The Truth About Whether We’ve Actually Discovered Alien Life, According to Astrobiologists

Every few months, someone announces we’re on the verge of finding alien life, and the headlines go predictably insane. What rarely makes it into those stories is what the actual scientific community thinks—as opposed to the two or three researchers who picked up the phone.

Well, now, there’s data on that. Researchers at Durham University’s C-Scope group surveyed hundreds of astrobiologists following two major 2025 announcements, each of which set off the usual media frenzy. The first involved exoplanet K2-18b, where scientists detected possible atmospheric traces of molecules associated with biological activity on Earth. The second was a Martian rock called “Cheyava Falls,” which NASA said preserved potential biosignatures—mineral rings that, on Earth, are typically produced by microbial activity. NASA Administrator Sean Duffy called it the “closest we have ever come” to finding life on Mars.

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Scientists Surveyed Hundreds of Astrobiologists About Alien Life. The Results Were Surprising.

The surveys, published in Nature Astronomy, are a useful corrective to that energy. For K2-18b, only 6.6% of astrobiologists agreed that extraterrestrial life had probably been found. Nearly two-thirds disagreed. The Mars numbers were somewhat warmer—15.1% agreed, but nearly half still disagreed, and 40.3% landed in neutral territory.

The stronger signal, though, is in how few astrobiologists held firm. On K2-18b, 35.1% strongly disagreed with the idea that life had probably been found. For Mars, that number dropped to 11.1%. Nobody rushed to embrace the finding—they just stopped being so sure it was wrong. Part of that likely comes down to what each case actually offered: spectral data read from light-years away versus a physical rock that scientists could study up close. Those are very different things to evaluate, and the survey numbers reflect that.

The study’s author, Peter Vickers, a professor of philosophy of science at Durham, argues this is exactly the kind of information that gets lost in typical science coverage. Phrases like “scientists believe” or “the science says” compress a wide range of expert opinion into one tidy, quotable position. What the survey captures is the texture underneath—how many researchers are convinced, how many are skeptical, and how many just haven’t seen enough evidence to decide.

C-Scope’s larger point is that surveying scientific communities should be a regular part of how contested findings get covered, not an afterthought. A quote from one excited researcher and a data point about what hundreds of experts think are two very different things—and right now, the public mostly gets the former.