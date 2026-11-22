For nearly 60 years, cryptid enthusiasts have pointed to the legendary Patterson-Gimlin film shot by Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin in 1967 as definitive proof of the existence of Bigfoot.

The footage, which was captured inside the Six Rivers National Forest in Northern California, appears to show a large hairy creature walking upright like a human. In the decades since then, many efforts have been made to expose the video as a hoax, but none have managed to deter the more adamant believers among us. However, a new documentary entitled Capturing Bigfoot may be the final nail in the coffin for those of you still clinging to the idea of Bigfoot—or at least this purported Bigfoot—being real.

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Capturing Bigfoot relies, in part, on interviews with Patterson’s son, Clint, and other people who knew his father to disprove that he recorded a legitimate humanoid creature back in 1967. As it turns out, most of them have been keeping the sham a secret in order to cash all the checks that footage continues to bring in to this day. Licensing deals, broadcast usage, and convention screenings apparently still generate a significant amount of money—or they did up until now, anyway.

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But the most damning evidence against the Patterson-Gimlin video comes in the form of a long-lost film reel provided to Capturing Bigfoot director Marq Evans by a relative of one of Patterson’s associates. In the footage, which was shot in 1966, a person in a Bigfoot outfit can be seen rehearsing the distinct walk of the alleged “creature” that was “discovered” in Northern California the following year. The 40-second clip was set in a location similar to the later film and had never been discarded, for whatever reason.

Evans also spoke with Bob Heironimus, who’d been a part of Patterson’s 1967 expedition and who claims he was the man strolling around in the iconic Bigfoot suit. Newer footage of Heironimus swinging his arms like the subject in the Patterson-Gimlin film appears identical to the 1967 clip folks have been marveling over for all these years. By the end of the documentary, Heironimus tells Evans that coming clean about his involvement is “one of the best things that’s ever happened since I wore that suit.”

Capturing Bigfoot is currently available to rent on Prime Video. You can check out the trailer below.