‘The Tupac Tapes’: Unreleased Tupac Shakur Interviews Documentary Coming to Netflix

For years, seemingly every piece of Tupac content had been scrounged up. Every unreleased song and verse, every acting role, every interview, all readily accessible for fans to devour. But now, some unreleased interviews are finally being unveiled and premiered on Netflix.

On November 27th, legendary hip-hop personality Angie Martinez is releasing an old conversation from 1996 with the late Shakur. Across four episodes, she’ll speak with other media figures like Joe Budden, Big Boy, Charlamagne Tha God and more to discuss what was talked about in her interview.

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Admittedly, for years, she was antsy about finally sharing her lost tapes. Given the tumultuous East Coast vs West Coast war in the 90s, Martinez didn’t want to use Tupac’s comments as a way to further escalate violence between rap regions.

“That’s probably why I never put the tapes out. I think about the people that are going to get hurt from that. Even the people that are talked about on the tape, how that lands,” she told Charlamagne back in December 2025.

“There’s people [he talks about] who are no longer here, not just Big. I mean, there’s people in the rap world who passed, and he’s talking about them, and not in a way that’s helpful to the world. He was angry at the time. He was twenty-four, in the middle of a war, you know, an internal war. So he’s talking s**t about everybody.”

Angie Martinez Finally Releases Long Lost Tupac Interview on Netflix

Ahead of her Netflix release, Angie Martinez talked about her change of heart. In a conversation on Netflix’s Tudum, she felt it was vital to no longer hold back a vital piece of hip-hop history. “I don’t think they should just sit in my possession forever,” she said. “The difference now is that I have the opportunity to share them with context.”

This came on the heels of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis being sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in the murder of Tupac Shakur. Currently, he’s the only person still alive in connection to that fateful night in 1996.

Still, Keffe D maintained his innocence and told journalist Jeff Weiss he’ll inevitably get out of prison. Ultimately, he viewed the trial as a series of lies to try and implicate him in the murder. “Man, they lied about me so much. I don’t even know where to begin,” Davis said of the Tupac trial. “All those cops in there was lying like a motherf**ker. The prosecutors were lying about me. The only one who didn’t was [former FBI agent] Wade Lee.”

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