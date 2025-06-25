The Turnstile, Tony Hawk, and Taco Bell Collab You Didn’t See Coming

Turnstile, Tony Hawk, and Taco Bell just dropped the biggest three T’s collab since Tito Jackson’s sons’ R&B group.

Taco Bell has teamed with the iconic skateboarding legend to introduce Tony Hawk’s Build Your Own Luxe Cravings Box (BYOLCB). Available for a limited time only through the Taco Bell app at just $5.99, fans can put together their own Taco Bell meal. Additionally, starting July 11, the box unlocks exclusive in-game cosmetic drops for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

So, where does Turnstile come in? I’m glad you asked… two songs (“Seein’ Stars” and “Birds”) from the band’s new album, Never Enough, serve as the soundtrack for the as soundtrack of Taco Bell’s ad for the company’s new Tony Hawk collaboration. Check it out below.

“Taco Bell was my fuel in the early days. It kept me going when I was chasing a dream,” said Tony Hawk in a press release statement. “I gave myself a daily Taco Bell allowance and practically lived on it while skating from morning to night. So, getting to create my own box with Taco Bell along with co-creating a line of new in-game cosmetics? It’s more than just cool, it’s a full circle moment. I hope it inspires others chasing their passion to keep pushing, keep grinding, and maybe grab a taco along the way.”

Notably, this is not Turnstile’s first time teaming up with Taco Bell, as they were previously part of Taco Bell’s Feed The Beat program, which helped support the band during their earlier touring day. The company also included the band’s songs “Holiday” and “T.L.C. Turnstile Love Connection” — from their album Glow On — in Nacho Fries commercials back in 2022.

Sep 15 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle ~

Sep 17 – Asheville, NC – Asheville Yards Amphitheater ^

Sep 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Mann ^

Sep 20 – Boston, MA – The Stage at Suffolk Downs ^

Sep 21 – Buffalo, NY – The Outer Harbor at Terminal B ^

Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Sep 24 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island #

Sep 26 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

Sep 27 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory ^

Sep 28 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park ^

Sep 30 – Denver, CO – Project 70 Under the Bridge ^

Oct 03 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock *

Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Exposition Park +

Oct 05 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium +

Oct 07 – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater +

Oct 08 – Portland, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn +

Oct 10 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mesa Amphitheater +

Oct 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater +

Oct 15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Lawn +

Oct 16 – Fort Worth, TX – Panther Island Pavilion +

Oct 18 – Miami, FL – III Points *

Oct 19 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheatre +

+ With Amyl & The Sniffers, SPEED, Jane Remover

^ With Mannequin Pussy, SPEED, Jane Remover

# With Blood Orange, SPEED, Jane Remover

~ With SPEED, Jane Remover

Festival Date

For tickets and more information on the upcoming dates, visit www.turnstilehardcore.com.