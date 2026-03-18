The U.S. Government Just Bought a Suspicious One-Word .Gov Domain, and It’s Tied to Aliens

The truth is out there, and we may soon know what it is. The White House just registered a new government domain: aliens.gov, according to publicly available domain records.

The registration was handled through CISA, an agency within the Department of Homeland Security. CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency), in part, oversees the federal .gov domain system and registers domains on behalf of the government.

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Aliens.gov appeared about a month after President Donald Trump vowed to release the U.S. government’s records related to alien life, UFOs, and UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena).

Trump has since clarified that he doesn’t know if aliens exist, citing public interest as the reason for the files’ release rather than an effort to share his own knowledge.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump wrote in a February Truth Social post.

Aliens.gov does not connect to a website as of Wednesday evening, nor is there any indication from the U.S. government that aliens.gov will host their official UFO files.

As for if or when the files will be released, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth admits he isn’t sure.

“We’ve got our people working on it right now. I don’t want to oversell how much time it will take, right?” Hegseth hedged. “We’re digging in. We’re going to be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president.”

Hegseth also isn’t sure about the whole alien thing. “We’ll see,” he said. “I get to do the review and find out along with all of you.”