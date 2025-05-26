The U.S. Wants More Babies—And Thinks a ‘Motherhood Medal’ Will Help

The U.S. is worried people aren’t having enough babies. One of the more baffling ideas being floated to fix that? A shiny new “National Medal of Motherhood” for women who raise big families. Is this a joke?

The idea, reportedly pitched to the White House by pro-natalist couple Simone and Malcolm Collins, landed with a loud thud. In a recent Yahoo/YouGov poll, 71 percent of women said “no thanks” to the medal. It was the least popular option of several family policy proposals—far behind things like, you know…paid parental leave, free pre-K, and a $6,000 child tax credit.

It’s the kind of proposal that only a room full of 70-year-old white men could think is inspiring. Meanwhile, the people actually raising kids are saying: please, stop.

What the Heck is a Motherhood Medal?

Sharon Johnson, a content creator and mom of six, summed it up best: “It just feels like a slap in the face.” Johnson’s husband was laid off last year. She left the workforce because child care ate up her entire paycheck.

She’s raising four biological kids and two she adopted from family, and she still wouldn’t recommend having more than two or three. “We have no community, no support, a terrible quality of life, and it’s literally killing women,” she told Yahoo Life.

The medal isn’t just tone-deaf. For some, it hits a little darker. Yoreim Virella, who chose not to have kids, says it reminds her of past regimes that tried to control reproduction through state-issued incentives. “History has shown us the dangers of what happens when governments try to control reproductive choices with rewards,” she said. “Instead of giving medals, it would be nice to give paid parental leave.”

That’s not a radical ask. Groups like the Chamber of Mothers—which reaches around 40 million women every month—have been crystal clear about what parents actually need. “I don’t know a single mom who wants a medal,” the group’s CEO Erin Erenberg, told Yahoo. “We want time to breathe and think and just be. But we’re drowning in care.”

If the government wants to be “pro-family,” most moms aren’t looking for a pat on the back. They want structural support—time off work, safe deliveries, affordable care. Johnson, who’s lived the reality of raising six kids, says none of these ideas mean anything without that.

“I don’t want to be recognized or given anything,” she said, “until you’re treating us like humans—not just people that are having babies.”

Honestly, though. A medal? Come on, White House…we can do way better than that.