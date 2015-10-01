The Ugandan Snowboarder Gunning for the Olympics

The places represented in the Winter Olympics, and snowboarding in particular, tend to be pretty easy to predict – North America, Europe, Japan every once in a while. But never Africa. Brolin Mawejje is looking to change that. With some financial backing and a bit of luck – Brolin will look to compete for Uganda in slopestyle snowboarding in PyeongChang 2018. Throughout his journey from Kampala to Jackson Hole, Brolin and his buddies created Far From Home (available for pre-order on Vimeo on Demand now) by documenting the whole journey.