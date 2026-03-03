The Ultimate Spring Cleaning Checklist: 10 Essentials for a Fresh Start

Spring cleaning is the epitome of “in with the old, out with the new.” Think of it as a spiritual cleansing practice, ridding your home (and life) of things that no longer serve you, so you can make room for what does.

The spring season symbolizes renewal and rebirth. You’re not just cleaning your space. Rather, you’re cultivating an environment from which you can thrive.

Need a step-by-step checklist for your spring cleaning routine? Let’s dive in.

1. Clean Your Bed (and Under It)

Let me be the first to remind you that you should already be stripping your bed weekly, washing your sheets, pillow cases, duvet covers, etc. However, since we’re spring cleaning, we’ll be tackling more than just the outerwear. It’s time to vacuum your mattress, spot-clean with mild detergent, and sprinkle some baking soda to deodorize it.

Now, it’s time to move under your bed, which can get downright disgusting pretty quickly. Move your bed out of the way and remove any storage items so you have room to de-clutter, vacuum, and mop the floor (if not carpeted).

2. Clear Your Drawers and Shelves

Spring cleaning is the perfect time to clear out all the drawers and shelves in your home. This goes for nightstands, desks, bookshelves, vanities, and any other miscellaneous junk drawer you might have. This will not only create more space for necessities, but it will also help you feel mentally cluttered. Just be sure to wipe down the drawers with cleaner before adding items back.

3. Open (and Wipe Down) All Your Windows

Even if it’s still cold outside, open all your windows for some fresh air while you wipe down all the sills, frames, and glass itself. If you have blinds and curtains, be sure to dust them off or shake them out.

Bonus: Burn some incense while the windows are open to get rid of any stagnant energy or stale air.

4. Clean Out the Kitchen

Yes, this means all of the cabinets, every drawer, and even the fridge and freezer. Throw out any expired pantry or refrigerated food items, and wipe everything down before returning any products.

Then, scrub your sink with dish soap or white vinegar to remove stains. You can even pour some lemon juice down the drain for added freshness, rinsing with hot water after about 20 minutes. After this, wipe down all countertops, moving appliances to ensure a thorough deep clean.

Now, it’s time to tackle the stove and oven, soaking and cleaning the racks and other elements. Last but not least, if you have a dishwasher, it’s time to clean the filter and run a full cleaning cycle.

5. Face Your Closets

I know, I know…our closets are often the most cluttered places where we throw all our random shit so it’s out of sight, out of mind. But during spring cleaning season, it’s time to tackle the beasts. Use this time to toss anything you no longer need and reorganize whatever you are keeping, creating space for new items, too. Dust off and wipe down any shelves, and vacuum and mop the floor to ensure a clean environment for your belongings.

6. Clear Out Your Wardrobe

This is probably my favorite checklist item, as it allows me to revamp my wardrobe. Spring is the ideal season to donate clothing that no longer fits or brings you joy and clear up space for new items. If you have a hard time parting ways with old clothes, try to follow the rule of “If you haven’t worn it in the last year, donate it!”

7. Deep Clean Your Bathroom

Wipe down your mirror, clean out and organize your vanity, and scrub your bathtub, shower, and toilet. Toss those bathroom rugs in the wash and light a laundry-scented candle for a morale boost. (Trust me, it works.)

8. Wash Your Floors

While you hopefully already keep up with vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping, spring is the perfect time for a deeper clean. You might consider shampooing your carpets, cleaning under rugs, mats, and furniture, and scrubbing your bathroom floor tiles.

9. Clean Your Furniture

Don’t worry, we’re nearing the end of the list here! We just want to ensure we’re not neglecting our furniture, like our couches, barstools, chairs, etc. If you have removable couch cushion covers, wash them according to the manufacturer’s instructions; otherwise, vacuum any non-removable cushions as you would your mattress. Additionally, clean any pillows or blankets you usually place on the furniture.

10. Wipe Down and Dust Your Surfaces

This is for the miscellaneous surface we might have previously missed; any and all surfaces go here. This includes your side tables, countertops, baseboards, light switches, door handles, vents, walls, etc. Essentially, if you spot something dirty, clean it.

By now, you should have a clean, comforting home to help kickstart this fresh, inspiring season.