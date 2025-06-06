The Ultimate Steak Frites Recipe

Beloved Farideh Sadeghin is back for The Cooking Show with Farideh on Munchies—and this time, she’s making the “Ultimate Steak Frites at Home.”

Farideh is a hilarious producer, host, recipe developer, culinary director, and joke teller. Her cooking videos not only inspire and educate but also comfort and entertain. There’s never a dull moment in Farideh’s kitchen.

In the most recent Munchies video, the chef makes savory steak frites. Farideh’s version of this classic French bistro dish consists of juicy ribeye, a rich au Poivre sauce, and crispy, golden fries. Of course, if you’re a long-time fan of Farideh, you know the preparation for this dish won’t be without smoke and flames.

“We’re back!” she announces at the beginning of the video. “Same horrible kitchen with the ugly backsplash, and you’re old friend Farideh.”

Farideh starts by cutting up potatoes for French fries, then soaking them in ice water for 30 minutes.

“What that does is remove the starch, which in turn will make them fluffy and light on the inside and crispy on the outside.”

She then explains that she will double-fry them for extra crisp.

As for the steak, she recommends using a boneless ribeye and letting it sit at room temperature—salted—for 30 minutes before cooking.

While the steak is doing its thing, she prepares an au Poivre sauce by dicing a shallot, crushing up some pepper corns, and smashing garlic.

“We’re gonna do a first fry of the potatoes,” she tells viewers. “After my first fry, I’ll cook my steak. And then, while my steak is resting, I’ll start to cook the fries a second time. And while the fries are cooking the second time, I’m gonna make my au poivre sauce.”

“There’s gonna be a lot happening at once,” she warned. “We got this. Let’s do this.”

If you want to watch her dominate the kitchen and finish this mouth-watering recipe, head over to VICE’s Munchies channel or tune into the video below.