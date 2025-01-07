The Undertaker Crashes Rhea Ripley’s Title Win Celebration on ‘WWE Raw’

Rhea Ripley is back on top of WWE.

Ripley and Liv Morgan concluded their nearly year-long feud on WWE Raw in a Last Woman Standing match. Since Morgan’s attack on Ripley in April, she vacated the championship. Lynch won the vacant title and Morgan eventually defeated her for it and she hasn’t been seen on television since. During that time Morgan became a member of the Judgment Day. Just when she thought she’d completed her “revenge tour” Ripley struck. Returning for WWE SummerSlam, Ripley was betrayed by Dominik Mysterio.

It eventually led to their match at WWE Bad Blood where Dom was high above the ring inside of a cage. Needless to say, many fans are over this whole feud. It has nothing to do with Ripley or Morgan, either — the booking outside of this feud has been non-existent. It was more than time for Ripley to win the championship back.

Rhea Ripley Defeats Liv Morgan

Ripley took a harsh beating in the match but she refused to let Morgan have the last laugh. Morgan attempted an ObLIVion but Ripley caught her and set her up with two Riptides for the win. Dom appears behind her and tries to bait her in with a hug. She stalks around him and fakes a hug, hitting him with a low blow and the Riptide. She wipes herself clean of the Judgment Day.

This was prime time for Becky Lynch to return to WWE. Instead, we got … The Undertaker? And not the leather-coat hat-wearing one, but the “American Badass.” He paraded around the ring on his motorcycle and made a pitstop at the ramp to congratulate Ripley on becoming a two-time Women’s World Champion.

Here’s hoping her second title run has more substance to it. While the last one started great, she began squashing everyone in the division. It didn’t seem like there was an end in sight for her and that she was spinning her wheels. There are new faces in the division and a potential split on the way, so hopefully she gets to mix it up with new women soon.