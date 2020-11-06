The United States of Disinformation Got Messier

Whether it was Iranian hackers pretending to be Proud Boys, the absurdity surrounding the pro-mask versus anti-mask rhetoric playing out over Twitter and Facebook, President Donald Trump personally tweeting disinformation about the deadly virus (that he contracted), or the continued proliferation of the QAnon conspiracy theory (and the congressional candidates peddling it), the latest presidential campaign somehow outdid 2016 in terms of blatant disinfo.

This week, CYBER digs into the disinformation that muddied the field during what was an incredibly important election. For today’s episode, Motherboard editor-in-chief Jason Koebler discusses the current state of play and why voting might be over, but the chaos continues.