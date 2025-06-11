the-unsettling-personality-traits-driving-the-influencer-boom

You’ve probably scrolled past and rolled your eyes at any number of the wide variety of bizarre over-the-top personalities that dominate the influencer space. A new study is giving us some insight into the kind of person who actually wants to be an influencer. And it’s a bit worrying.

Researchers from Poland’s University of Wrocław and the University of Oxford delved into the psyche of nearly 800 16- and 17-year-olds in the UK and Poland. They surveyed these teens about their career aspirations, particularly their interest in the influencer life.

Videos by VICE

They measured their “Big Five” personality traits—openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism—along with how “histrionic” they tended to be. In other words, how dramatic they tended to be.

Why Do So Many People Want to be Influencers Now?

The results aren’t exactly shocking and will likely serve only to confirm your preconceived notions of the type of maladjusted freaks who want to become world-renowned influencers: the kids most likely to chase the influencer dream are the ones who are extroverts, tend to be very dramatic, and are also likely to be narcissists. The very same personality disorder I wrote about earlier, that one researcher is trying to treat by pairing MDMA and psychoanalysis.

If you’re outgoing, self-obsessed, and can’t help but fly off the handle at every minor inconvenience, you’re prime influencer material. The study makes no mention of talent, unless, of course, the field of influencing views is being an extroverted, conceited drama queen as a natural talent.

The study says that these traits are tied directly to a deep-seated desire for external validation, and that influencers have a constant and maybe even desperate desire to be “seen.” The same psychological engine that drives theater kids is what motivates those inclined to become influencers.

A lot of the research into the influencer world focuses more on how audiences perceive influencers, not what makes someone want to be one, or rather, the makeup of one. But in the influencer space, as in almost any other avenue of life, being born with the requisite traits doesn’t guarantee success.

There’s still a lot of “work” ahead and likely a whole lot of luck. But if you’ve got a huge ego and a flair for the dramatic, you’re probably much more inclined to be familiar with the selfie end of a smartphone than the rest of your peers.