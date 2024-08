Supported by Marriott Bonvoy.

Arcosanti is a countercultural exploration of what the world might look like if we built our lives with nature, rather than over it. From ambient heating and cooling to an artisan community influenced by local landscapes, this “urban laboratory” is a prototype for a society that exists in harmony with nature.



Take a look at how the residents of Arcosanti use resources for building an alternative environment.