The US Capitol Went on Lockdown After a Shooting Monday

On Monday afternoon, a man was shot at the visitor center of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC, prior to being arrested by police. Earlier reports suggested an officer was shot after the man brandished a gun, but an evening briefing by law enforcement clarified no cops were injured.

The incident came at a tense moment in national and international politics, with a heated US presidential campaign underway and Western Europe still reeling from last week’s bombings in Brussels, which killed 35 people. It’s not clear what motivated the gunman, but Capitol Police seemed to quickly get the situation in DC under control.

Good sign: DC F/EMS returning units, including their mass casualty support unit, to service. Had been staged at the Capitol. — Marc Ambinder (@marcambinder)March 28, 2016

Adding to the confusion Monday, Capitol Police had previously scheduled a shooting drill for the same morning.

From a staffer: text alerts from USCP show how in mere hours, escalation from a shooting drill to an actual threat. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott)March 28, 2016

A lockdown at the White House had been lifted by 3:20 PM, with DC city police reportedly indicating there was no broader danger to the public.

Lock down at the White House is lifted. USSS walk the North Grounds of the White House. — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt)March 28, 2016

