If you asked enough children to invent a new kind of monster, one of them would quickly invent a vampire camel — a camel with large fangs that looks like something you’d kill at least a few dozen times in a video game.

Unfortunately, the vampire camel is real. Or at least it was. According to fossils described in a monograph from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science Bulletins, it once roamed North America.

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This disturbing beast is something you don’t actually have to worry about encountering in the wild when you road trip through Texas or Oklahoma, as its heyday was about 10 to 13 million years ago, and it ate plants rather than neck blood. It was a seemingly gentle creature while looking like a demon.

Scientists Discovered a ‘Vampire Camel’ That’s Been Sitting in Museum Storage for Decades

Paleontologist Donald Prothero and co-authors, including American Museum of Natural History researcher Katherine Marriott, named the new genus and species Vampyrocamelus welshi in honor of paleontologist Ed Welsh and gave it the dramatic nickname because they thought the creature deserved a fun name because, look at the darn thing.

It looks like key art from a Dungeons & Dragons monster manual. Judging by its grinding molars and long, stilt-like legs and giraffe-like neck, it was a leaf-eating prehistoric herbivore. So why did it have monstrous fangs? Likely to intimidate potential predators. To get into scraps with other creatures. To settle scores with other males.

Maybe the weirdest part of the creature is its bizarre head, but rather how it was found. It wasn’t found buried in the desert dirt. It had been sitting in storage for decades. Millionaire collector Childs Frick had, for some reason, amassed a collection of thousands of camelid specimens. 20,000 of his camel fossils are spread out across an entire show floor of the American Museum of Natural History in New York.