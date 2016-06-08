Eurgh, Go Ahead and Put the Van T’s on a Festival Main Stage

Since the advent of the internet, we’ve seen an increase in the amount of people making music. Or, at least, all the music in the world is a lot more visible. Thing is: a lot of these bands don’t set their sights much higher than throwing up into a box of pizza on a tour bus somewhere near Portsmouth or skateboarding on to the side stage at Reading and Leeds. All of which is to say, The Van T’s stand out on the sheer basis that their music is rooted in the main stage, or a scene in one of those high-budget films that involve a helicopter or lots of fireworks.

The Scottish group are comprised of twin sisters Hannah and Chloe, and two other people they picked up called Joanne and Shaun who built upon the sister’s reverb drenched sound. Today we’re premiering the video for their latest track “Blood Orange” which takes some inspiration from bands such as the B52’s and Smashing Pumpkins, but ultimately, is the group’s own raw contemporary sound. This is music that deserves to be played at ear-threatening decibels to as many people as possible. Watch the video (which is directed by Ben Cowie from Wake Up Advice) below: