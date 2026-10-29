The Veil Is Thinning: These Halloween Rituals Might Help You Connect With Your Ancestors

According to many cultures and spiritual practices, the “veil” between the physical and spiritual worlds is thinnest on Halloween. In fact, October 31 is considered the “Witch’s New Year,” or Samhain, for this very reason. During this seemingly spooky time, you might feel compelled to connect with your loved ones who have passed or merely set intentions for the season ahead.

Here’s what you should know about Halloween, the thinning veil, and some rituals to practice this year.

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What Happens When the Veil Thins?

Many believe that a thin veil allows us to get closer to different spirits and to our deceased ancestors. During this time, their energy might feel more palpable. As such, some cultures and spiritual practices will use this day to pause, reflect, and honor the dead.

“As the veil between worlds grows thin around October 31, we are better able to commune with those who came before us,” says astrologer Chani Nicholas in a Vogue article. “This time of year is about acquainting ourselves with the dark and with death, so as to remind ourselves that such transitions are not endings.”

Samhain: The Witch’s New Year

October 31, aka Halloween, is also called Samhain. In Old Irish, this translates to “summer’s end.”

According to History.com, “Samhain (a Gaelic word pronounced ‘sow-in’) is a pagan festival rooted in ancient Celtic spiritual tradition. It’s typically celebrated from October 31 to November 1 to mark the harvest and welcome ‘the dark half of the year.’ Celebrants believe that during Samhain, the barrier between the physical and spirit worlds breaks down, allowing greater interaction between humans and the denizens of the Otherworld.”

In other words, they celebrate the thinning veil and our connection to the spiritual realm.

Samhain is also commonly called the “Witch’s New Year,” as it acts as a spiritual and seasonal reset. Many feel a clear energetic shift moving from October into November.

Halloween Rituals to Practice This Year

While the veil is at its thinnest and the Witch’s New Year is upon us, you can use Halloween as a moment to pause, reflect, and call upon higher spiritual guidance. For example, in ancient Samhain observances, celebrants would host a traditional feast called “dumb supper,” which basically means “silent supper.”

“In historical accounts, celebrants ate in silence, sometimes beginning with dessert and working backward, as part of rituals intended to reveal the identity of a future spouse,” History.com reports. “Children also played games, while adults took part in fortune-telling and other seasonal customs.”

Many modern Pagans carry this tradition on as well, holding their own quiet meals while honoring their deceased loved ones and inviting them to join them. They even set out extra seats/plates at the table for them to spiritually take part in the evening, History.com explains.

Of course, you can honor your ancestors however you see fit, whether it’s praying, meditating, or simply writing them letters.

Additionally, since Halloween often acts as a “new year” of sorts, many enjoy jotting down whatever they want to release, be it insecurities, unhealthy attachments, or personal struggles, and burning the paper to symbolize letting go.

No matter what you believe or practice, Halloween can be a great opportunity to better connect with yourself and those around you—even if you can’t physically see them.