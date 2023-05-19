The Vice Guide to Actually Accepting Who You Are

In episode four of “The VICE Guide To Being Better”, our host Jenna Suffern sits down with triple-threat singer, dancer and actor, Keiynan Lonsdale. Hailing from Nth St Mary’s, you might recognise Keiynan from roles in the “Divergent” series, CW’s “The Flash” or his music which explores the many sides of queer love and identity.

Jenna and Keiynan get real about how we can all learn to be more accepting and unapologetically ourselves, how social media has helped queer representation and what it’s like to express yourself rawly and authentically in art.

