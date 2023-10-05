The VICE Guide to Actually Supporting Women’s Sport

In the season two return of “The VICE Guide To Being Better” our host Jenna Suffern sits down with the Brisbane Lions’ very own record-breaking AFWL player, Ally Anderson.

Winner of last year’s “Best & Fairest” award, Ally is a proud Ghungalu woman who strives for greatness on and off the field.

Ally and Jenna get deep about the importance of representation, how AFLW players deal with the criticism of playing a male dominated sport and the realities of juggling everyday life with being a professional athlete. Because at the end of the day, supporting women in sport goes way beyond keeping up with the Matilda’s relationship drama on TikTok.

