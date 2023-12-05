The VICE Guide To Being An Ally To The Disabled Community

In this episode of The VICE Guide To Being Better, our host Jenna sits down with gender equity, disability inclusion advocate, and activist Akii Ngo, whose work revolves around giving people who live with a disability a voice in a world that isn’t always made for them.

In the conversation, the two unpack how language can trivialise people with disabilities, the ugly impacts of “inspiration porn” and how accessibility actually benefits everyone in the end.

