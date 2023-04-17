The VICE Guide To Big Thick Energy With Demon Derriere

In episode three of the “The VICE Guide To Being Better”, our host Jenna Suffern meets with performance artist, booty manipulator and fat activist, Demon Derriere. Demon is the brains behind Big Thick Energy, a space dedicated to body positivity and liberation through movement, creativity and community.

Jenna and Demon open up about everything from cooked beauty standards to body acceptance, safe spaces and self-love.

