The VICE Guide To Gender Non-Conformity

In this episode of “The VICE Guide To Being” Better, Jenna sits down with producer, actor, model and casting agent Sandy McIntyre, whose work revolves around advocating for queerness and gender non-conforming folks on our screens.



Together, they unpack why cis people get so damn angry about gender, how pronouns help people feel connected to their identity, and why, ultimately, representation means a safer life for gender non-conforming people.

Partner Content Is Paid For By An Advertiser And The Advertiser Provides Creative Direction And Feedback.



© 2023 VICE MEDIA LLC