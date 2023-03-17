The VICE Guide To Queer Asian Nightlife In Sydney

In episode two of the “The VICE Guide To Being Better”, our host Jenna Suffern meets with performer, artist and co-producer of the Worship Queer Collective, Red Rey. Worship Queer Collective throw events around Sydney celebrating the excellence of asian QT-artists and performers in the scene that Rey describes as being a “marriage made in heaven.”

Jenna and Rey open up about everything from creating space for young queer Asian creatives, racism on dating apps and how the next generation are finding their voice

