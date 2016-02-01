The VICE Morning Bulletin



Bernie Sanders. Photo via Flickr user Phil Roeder

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

Videos by VICE

US News

Sanders Raises $20 Million in One Month

With hours to go before voting begins in Iowa, Bernie Sanders’s campaign has announced it raised $20 million in January. He received more than 770,000 individual donations last month, pushing his total past 3.2 million, a number not seen before at this stage in previous presidential campaigns.—USA Today

CIA Uses ‘Eyewash’ to Fool Employees

US officials have revealed that the CIA circulates false information internally—a tactic known as “eyewash”—to protect operations overseas. Critics say there is no way to distinguish between truth and falsehoods in the records turned over to Congress.—The Washington Post

Trump Staffer Claims Sex Discrimination

A former Donald Trump staffer, 26-year-old Elizabeth Mae Davidson, has accused the campaign of sex discrimination. She claims Trump told her and another female volunteer, “You guys could do a lot of damage,” referring to their looks.—The New York Times

Virginia Students Charged with Murder of Teenager

Two Virginia Tech students have been arrested in connection with the death of 13-year-old Nicole Lovell. David Eisenhauer, 18, has been charged with murder. Virginia police said Natalie Keepers, 19, who faces accessory charges, “helped Eisenhauer dispose of Nicole’s body.”—NBC News

International News

WHO Holds Zika Emergency Talks

An emergency meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) is being held in Geneva to discuss whether the Zika virus should be declared a global emergency. WHO officials have said Zika is moving quickly “from a mild threat to one of alarming proportions.” —BBC News

Boko Haram Firebomb Nigerian Village

At least 86 people, including several children, have been killed in a series of attacks on a village in northern Nigeria. Witnesses said suspected Boko Haram militants firebombed huts and and opened fire on families in the village of Dalori.—Al Jazeera

Myanmar Kickstarts Democracy

Myanmar’s parliament will choose its first democratically elected government in more than 50 years today. One of the first jobs of the new parliament, dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD), will be choosing a new president.—Reuters



Islamic State Behind Damascus Bombing

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a car bomb and two suicide bombers that killed at least 60 people in southern Damascus. The explosions occurred as Syria’s government and some opposition representatives met in Geneva for peace talks.—VICE News



A human embryo at three days. Photo via Wikipedia.

Everything Else

Diversity Reigns at SAG Awards

Idris Elba won two awards for Beasts of No Nation and his TV series Luther at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a ceremony that presented a stark contrast to the #SoWhiteOscars. Queen Latifah, Uzo Aduba, and Viola Davis also won acting prizes.—Variety

British Scientists to Start ‘Gene Editing’

Scientists in the UK have been given the go-ahead to genetically modify human embryos for the very first time. The experiments will attempt to figure what goes wrong in miscarriages.—Sky News

Greek Soccer Stars Protest Refugee Deaths

Players from AEL Larissa and Acharnaikos sat down in silence for two minutes after their match began to protest the treatment of refugees crossing the Aegean Sea. The stadium announcer told the crowd it was a call to action.—BuzzFeed News

YouTubers Use Minecraft to Prey on Fans

One Minecraft YouTuber called LionMaker, with over 600,000 subscribers, has allegedly tweeted naked photos of an underage fan. An investigation reveals it isn’t the first time an adult allegedly preyed on children using the game.—Motherboard

Done with reading today? Watch our new video ‘The Real ‘Better Call Saul’?’