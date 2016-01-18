The VICE Morning Bulletin



Bernie Sanders. Photo via Wikimedia.

US News

Sanders Reveals Healthcare Plan

Bernie Sanders has revealed an ambitious “Medicare for All” universal healthcare plan. Individuals would pay a 2.2 percent premium and employers would pay a new 6.2 percent payroll tax. Sanders wants to “guarantee health care…as a right, not a privilege.”—The Wall Street Journal

US Citizens Kidnapped in Baghdad

Three US nationals reported missing in Baghdad were kidnapped in the Dora neighborhood, according to a senior Iraqi police official. The US State Department has not confirmed any identities, saying only it was working to “recover” the missing Americans.—The Washington Post

Tornado Kills Two in Florida

Two people — Kate Wilson and her husband Steven — were killed after a tornado ripped through their central Florida home. Five others were injured, including the Wilsons’ grandchildren, and dozens of other homes were destroyed by the 300-foot-wide twister.—USA Today

America Marks 30th Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Hundreds of parades take place across the country today to celebrate the life of the civil rights leader. Protesters from Black Lives Matter plan to meet on the bridge connecting Minneapolis and St. Paul to rally for the release of video showing the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark.—The Star Tribune





International News

China Seeks ‘Balance’ in Middle East

As President Xi Jinping prepares to visit both Saudi Arabia and Iran this week, a foreign minister said China aims for a “balanced” stance between the feuding nations.China is Iran’s top oil client and has been active in pushing Iran to reach a nuclear agreement.—Reuters

Wealth of Richest 1 Percent Equal to Other 99 Percent

The richest 1 percent now has as much wealth as the rest of the planet combined, according to Oxfam. The aid charity’s analysis of Credit Suisse data also shows that earth’s richest 62 people have as much wealth as the poorest half of the global population.—BBC News

Ethiopia’s Drought ‘Worst in 30 Years’

The UN says Ethiopia’s worst drought in 30 years means 400,000 children are suffering from severe malnutrition, and appealed for a $50 million cash injection. Save the Children says the drought represents as big a threat to children’s lives as the war in Syria.—Al Jazeera

North Korea Launches Propaganda Balloons

North Korea has sent around one million propaganda leaflets by balloon into South Korea, according to officials in Seoul. It comes as a response to South Korea blasting anti-North propaganda and K-pop songs from border loudspeakers.—AP

Secret files have exposed evidence of alleged match-fixing at the top level of world tennis (Photo via Wikimedia)



Everything Else

Tennis Rocked by Match-fixing Claims

A core group of 16 top professionals have been repeatedly reported to the “Tennis Integrity Unit” on suspicion of throwing games. The group includes Gland Slam winners.—Buzzfeed News

UK Debates Banning Trump

British MPs will today spend three hours debating whether to ban Donald Trump entering their country. The parliamentary debate was prompted by a petition to block him entering the UK signed by 570,000 people.—Sky News

Bowie Gets First No.1 Album

David Bowie’s final album Blackstar has reached No.1 on the US Billboard 200 chart, the first time any of his albums has ever done so. The week since his death has been the biggest sales week the legendary artist has ever had.—Billboard

US Students Flee to Europe to Dodge Debt

Some cash-strapped former college students are choosing to leave the US behind to avoid paying off their giant debts. “I just don’t see myself living in America again,” says one.—VICE