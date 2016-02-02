The VICE Morning Bulletin

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.
US News
Cruz Wins, Clinton and Sanders in ‘Virtual Tie’ in Iowa
Ted Cruz won a surprise victory in the Iowa GOP caucuses, forcing Donald Trump into second place. Hillary Clinton very narrowly edged Bernie Sanders for the most Democratic delegates, but Sanders declared the result a “virtual tie,” with both candidates around 50 percent.—NBC News
Videos by VICE
Uber Drivers Protest Fare Cuts
Hundreds of Uber drivers gathered outside New York City headquarters to protest against a 15 percent average fare cut and demand the company restores prices. “They call us partners,” said one driver. “But they’re treating us like slaves.”—The New York Times
Feds Investigate San Fran Cops
The US Justice Department has launched an investigation into the San Francisco police department, eight weeks after the shooting of 26-year-old Mario Woods. The investigation will examine whether “racial and ethnic disparities exist with respect to enforcement actions.”—CNN
Teens Arrested Over Homeless Camp Shootings
Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two people at a homeless camp in Seattle known as “the jungle.” The boys who were arrested are aged 13, 16, and 17. Police said the shooting was likely over “low-level drug dealing.”—The Seattle Times
International News
Jordan at ‘Boiling Point’ Over Refugees
King Abdullah says Jordan is at “boiling point” because of the pressure hundreds of thousands of Syrians are putting on schools and hospitals. Jordan is hosting 635,000 Syrian refugees. “The dam is going to burst,” said the King.—BBC News
Big Deal for the Great Bear Rainforest
Indigenous tribes and environmentalists are celebrating a deal to protect the temperate rainforest in western Canada. Logging will be banned in 85 percent of the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia and hunting grizzly bears will be banned within First Nations territories.—The Globe and Mail
UN Announces Start of Peace Talks
The United Nations has announced that Syrian peace talks in Geneva have formally begun. But opposition delegates said without a halt to government bombing, they will not continue to participate. “If there is no progress on the ground, we are leaving,” said one official.—Reuters
Rio Olympics to Go Ahead Despite Zika Virus
The Rio Olympics will not be cancelled because of the Zika virus outbreak, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has insisted. But Brazillian President Dilma Rousseff’s chief of staff, Jaques Wagner, said pregnant women should not travel to Brazil for the event.—Al Jazeera
Everything Else
Alphabet Seizes Top Spot From Apple
Google’s parent company Alphabet has toppled Apple as the world’s most valuable company after its latest earnings report. Alphabet is now worth around $568 billion, compared with Apple on $535 billion.—The Wall Street Journal
NAACP President Resigns Over Chest Comments
The president of the Phoenix-area NAACP chapter has resigned after comments he made about a female TV reporter. Don Harris reportedly said Monique Griego had “nice tits” while being interviewed.—ABC Arizona
Eagles Trained to Capture Drones
The Dutch National Police is training eagles to identify and capture rogue drones. The technique is being tested to deal with unregistered unmanned aerial vehicles.—Gizmodo
Superbowl Costs San Fran $4.8 million
Hosting the NFL’s Super Bowl City theme park has meant displacement of protests and huge expense for San Francisco. The city will shell out an estimated $4.8 million in services.—VICE Sports
Done with reading today? Watch out new film ‘Martin Shkreli on Drug Price Hikes and Playing the World’s Villain’