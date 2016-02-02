The VICE Morning Bulletin



Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail. Photo via Flick user Evan Guest





Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.



US News

Cruz Wins, Clinton and Sanders in ‘Virtual Tie’ in Iowa

Ted Cruz won a surprise victory in the Iowa GOP caucuses, forcing Donald Trump into second place. Hillary Clinton very narrowly edged Bernie Sanders for the most Democratic delegates, but Sanders declared the result a “virtual tie,” with both candidates around 50 percent.—NBC News

Videos by VICE

Uber Drivers Protest Fare Cuts

Hundreds of Uber drivers gathered outside New York City headquarters to protest against a 15 percent average fare cut and demand the company restores prices. “They call us partners,” said one driver. “But they’re treating us like slaves.”—The New York Times

Feds Investigate San Fran Cops

The US Justice Department has launched an investigation into the San Francisco police department, eight weeks after the shooting of 26-year-old Mario Woods. The investigation will examine whether “racial and ethnic disparities exist with respect to enforcement actions.”—CNN

Teens Arrested Over Homeless Camp Shootings

Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two people at a homeless camp in Seattle known as “the jungle.” The boys who were arrested are aged 13, 16, and 17. Police said the shooting was likely over “low-level drug dealing.”—The Seattle Times







International News

Jordan at ‘Boiling Point’ Over Refugees

King Abdullah says Jordan is at “boiling point” because of the pressure hundreds of thousands of Syrians are putting on schools and hospitals. Jordan is hosting 635,000 Syrian refugees. “The dam is going to burst,” said the King.—BBC News

Big Deal for the Great Bear Rainforest

Indigenous tribes and environmentalists are celebrating a deal to protect the temperate rainforest in western Canada. Logging will be banned in 85 percent of the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia and hunting grizzly bears will be banned within First Nations territories.—The Globe and Mail

UN Announces Start of Peace Talks

The United Nations has announced that Syrian peace talks in Geneva have formally begun. But opposition delegates said without a halt to government bombing, they will not continue to participate. “If there is no progress on the ground, we are leaving,” said one official.—Reuters



Rio Olympics to Go Ahead Despite Zika Virus

The Rio Olympics will not be cancelled because of the Zika virus outbreak, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has insisted. But Brazillian President Dilma Rousseff’s chief of staff, Jaques Wagner, said pregnant women should not travel to Brazil for the event.—Al Jazeera



Google HQ in Palo Alto, California.

Everything Else

Alphabet Seizes Top Spot From Apple

Google’s parent company Alphabet has toppled Apple as the world’s most valuable company after its latest earnings report. Alphabet is now worth around $568 billion, compared with Apple on $535 billion.—The Wall Street Journal

NAACP President Resigns Over Chest Comments

The president of the Phoenix-area NAACP chapter has resigned after comments he made about a female TV reporter. Don Harris reportedly said Monique Griego had “nice tits” while being interviewed.—ABC Arizona

Eagles Trained to Capture Drones

The Dutch National Police is training eagles to identify and capture rogue drones. The technique is being tested to deal with unregistered unmanned aerial vehicles.—Gizmodo

Superbowl Costs San Fran $4.8 million

Hosting the NFL’s Super Bowl City theme park has meant displacement of protests and huge expense for San Francisco. The city will shell out an estimated $4.8 million in services.—VICE Sports



Done with reading today? Watch out new film ‘Martin Shkreli on Drug Price Hikes and Playing the World’s Villain’