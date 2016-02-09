The VICE Morning Bulletin



US News

Bloomberg Considers Presidential Bid

As the first primary election gets under way in New Hampshire, billionaire Michael Bloomberg has admitted he is considering an independent run for the presidency. The former New York City mayor criticized the current debate as “an outrage and an insult to the voters.” —CNN

ISIS Widow Charged in US Aid Worker’s Death

The widow of a former ISIS leader has been charged with conspiracy in the death of a US aid worker Kayla Mueller. Iraqi prosecutors say 25-year-old Nisreen Sayyaf, who is currently in Iraqi custody, kept Mueller captive and allowed her to be repeatedly raped. —USA Today

Last Oregon Occupiers Call FBI ‘Losers’

The final four occupiers of a federal wildlife refuge in Oregon have posted a series of defiant videos in which one of them calls FBI agents “losers.” Posted on the “Defend Your Base” YouTube channel, one video shows an occupier taking a “joyride” in a FBI truck. —The Washington Post

Dengue Fever Outbreak on Hawaii

The Mayor of Hawaii County has declared a state of emergency after at least 250 people on the island have contracted dengue fever. Bill Kenoi said the island needs to do more to reduce mosquito populations and protect people from mosquito bites. —CBS News







International News

Nine Dead in German Train Crash

Two passenger trains have collided head-on in the state of Bavaria, with at least nine people confirmed dead. One of the trains was derailed in the crash and several carriages were overturned, with around 150 people injured. —BBC News

Hong Kong Activists Clash with Police

There were violent clashes in the Mong Kok district of Hong Kong during an attempted operation to shut down food stalls. Activists threw bricks, while police used batons, pepper spray, and fired shots in the air as hygiene inspectors tried to remove street vendors. —AP

Canada to Arm Kurdish Forces

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he will pull Canadian jets from Syria and Iraq within two weeks. He also announced that his country will triple the number of special forces training Iraqi Kurdish fighters and arm Kurdish forces with light weapons. —Al Jazeera

Taiwan Developer Arrested After Quake

Prosecutors in Taiwan have arrested the developer of a building which collapsed during the recent earthquake, killing at least 39 people. The developer who built the Wei-guan Golden Dragon Building was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide. —Reuters



A Starbucks employee with dyslexia has won a disability discrimination case against the coffee chain. Photo via Wikimedia.

Everything Else

Giuliani Thinks Beyonce ‘Attacked’ the Cops

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said he thought it was “outrageous” that Beyonce used the Super Bowl halftime show “as a platform to attack police officers.” Beyonce’s dancers were dressed like members of the Black Panthers. —Politico

India Blocks Facebook’s Free Basics

Indian regulators have banned Facebook’s attempt to offer free, basic internet access to the country’s poorest people on the basis it would “discriminate” against other providers. Mark Zuckerberg said he was “disappointed.” —CNN

Starbucks Employee Wins Discrimination Case

A British woman with dyslexia has won a disability discrimination case against Starbucks. A tribunal found employee Meseret Kumulchew had been given lesser duties in a London branch after difficulties with reading and telling the time. —The Guardian

Puerto Rico Relaxes Weed Penalties

Puerto Rico has made changes to sentencing policy for marijuana possession, leading campaigners to hope harsh marijuana laws are on their way out. “Legalization is coming,” says Mike Martin of the Foundation Free Juana. —VICE



