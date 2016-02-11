The VICE Morning Bulletin

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.
US News
Feds Sue Ferguson Over Police Reform
The US Justice Department is suing Ferguson, Missouri, to force the city to adopt police reforms agreed with the federal government. The city’s council voted to revise the agreement, citing costs. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said residents “should not be forced to wait” for reform.—The Washington Post
Videos by VICE
Obama Wants Clinton Win, Says Former Press Secretary
Former White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said President Obama wants Hillary Clinton to beat Bernie Sanders. “I don’t think there is any doubt that he wants Hillary to win the nomination and believes that she would be the best candidate in the fall,” he says. —CNN
Oregon Occupiers to Surrender
The last armed occupiers of the federal wildlife refuge in Oregon are preparing to surrender this morning, a group member said on a live internet feed. Occupier Sean Anderson vowed they would walk out without their guns but carrying American flags.—Los Angeles Times
Cleveland Wants $500 From Tamir Rice Family
The city of Cleveland has filed a $500 creditor’s notice against the estate of Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old fatally shot by police in 2014, citing reimbursement for the ambulance ride. The family attorney said it was “a new pinnacle of callousness and insensitivity.”—NBC News
International News
Ceasefire Talk as 50,000 Flee Aleppo
Fighting in the Syrian city of Aleppo has displaced around 50,000 people, according to the Red Cross, and the humanitarian situation is “deteriorating rapidly.” Russia has reportedly proposed that a ceasefire begin on March 1, but no agreement has been reached.—Al Jazeera
Auschwitz Guard Faces Trial
Reinhold Hanning, a 94-year former Nazi SS guard at the Auschwitz death camp, is due to go on trial in Germany over the murder of at least 170,000 people. Hanning is one of four elderly former Nazi guards due face trial in the coming months, likely the last of their kind.—Deutsche Welle
Nigerian Refugee Camp Hit By Suicide Bombings
More than 60 people have been killed in an attack by two female suicide bombers at a refugee camp in northeast Nigerian state of Borno. Police have arrested a woman who refused to detonate a bomb after traveling to the camp with the other bombers.—Reuters
Pope Sends Out ‘Super Confessors’
Pope Francis has sent more than 1,000 priests on a global mission to forgive sins that normally only he may pardon. Nicknamed the “super confessors,” the grave sins they have license to forgive include defiling consecrated bread and wine and violating confessional secrecy.—BBC News
Everything Else
Anti-Bey Protest Planned
An anti-Beyonce rally is planned for next Tuesday outside the NFL’s New York headquarters. The anonymous organizers described her Super Bowl performance as “race-baiting” and a “slap in the face to law enforcement.”—The Huffington Post
Facebook Faces ‘Colonialism’ Row
Mark Zuckerberg has distanced himself from Facebook board member Marc Andreessen, who criticized India’s rejection of Free Basics as “anti-colonialism.” Zuckerberg called the comments “deeply upsetting.”—USA Today
Paul McCartney Loves Emojis
Sir Paul has teamed up with Skype to create five-second pieces of music for new animated emojis called “Love Mojis.” McCartney says he uses them to communicate with his kids: “Sometimes you just go, ‘kiss, kiss, kiss, emoji.’”—Noisey
Cam Newton Gets Erotic Fan Fiction
Days after a devastating Super Bowl loss, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has become the subject of an erotic e-book fantasy. It’s called Dabbin’ with Cam: A Cam Newton Erotic Romance.—VICE
FBI Wants $38 Million For Encryption Breakers
The Bureau is making its fight against encryption, what it calls “going dark,” one of its top priorities. It’s asking the government for another $38 million to spend on encryption technology.—Motherboard