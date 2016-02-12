The VICE Morning Bulletin



Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire. Photo via Flickr user Ted Eytan

US News

Last Oregon Occupiers Surrender

The final four occupiers at an Oregon wildlife refuge will be arraigned before a judge in Portland today, having surrendered to the FBI. County Sheriff Dave Ward made an emotional speech after the surrender, saying Americans cannot keep “hating each other because of differences of opinion.”—NBC News

Clinton and Sanders Clash Over Healthcare

At the Democratic debate in Milwaukee, Bernie Sanders said he would fight to make sure healthcare “is a right of all people.” Hillary Clinton said that Sanders’s plan for universal healthcare amounted to “starting over.” She said: “We are not England, we are not France.” —CBS News

Obama Creates Desert Conservation Zones

President Obama will today announce the creation of three new national monuments in California, reserving 1.8 million acres of desert landscape for conservation. The Castle Mountains National Monument will protect desert grassland teeming with Joshua trees. —USA Today

Cruz Pulls Ad Featuring Softcore Porn Star

Ted Cruz’s campaign has removed a 30-second advert from YouTube after discovering that a softcore porn actress stars in it. Actress Amy Lindsay—star of Animal Lust and Co-Ed Confidential—later tweeted that she was “extremely disappointed” by the decision. —Politico







International News

World Powers Agree Partial Ceasefire in Syria

The US, Russia, and more than a dozen other nations have agreed a “cessation of hostilities” in Syria, which will begin in one week’s time. While it is not a complete ceasefire, it is hoped the deal will allow humanitarian access and peace talks to begin.—Reuters

Prison Riot in Mexico Leaves 49 Dead

An outbreak of violence at a prison near Monterrey in Mexico has left 49 inmates dead. The state governor said rival groups of prisoners fought with “sharp weapons, bats, and sticks,” but relatives confronted police outside the prison demanding more information.—Al Jazeera

South Korea Cuts Power to Northern Factory

Authorities in Seoul have cut off power and water supplies to a factory complex in North Korea. It follows the North deporting all South Korean workers from the border area complex, part of an escalating standoff over North Korea’s recent rocket launch.—AP

South African MPs Ordered Out of Parliament

MPs from South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party were thrown out of parliament during President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address. EFF MPs shouted down the speech for more than an hour before obeying orders to leave the chamber.— The Guardian



Simulation of gravitational waves emerging from a black hole collision. Image: Werner Benger via Flickr.

Everything Else

Einstein Was Right

Scientists have discovered what Albert Einstein predicted 100 years ago: gravitational waves. LIGO, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, detected ripples in space-time, likely created by two black holes merging.—CNN

Shkreli Offers $10 Million for Kayne Album

In his latest effort to troll the world, Martin Shkreli has offered Kanye West $10 million if Kayne releases his new album to him alone. In his offer, Shkreli said the album The College Dropout “inspired him to succeed at a young age.”—Billboard

Kimunji Takes On Kardashian Emojis

Texan designer Ben Gillin has created a new set of Kim Jong-Un emojis—the “Kimunji” series—as a satirical attack on Kim Kardashian’s Kimoji app. “What the Kimoji app is doing to society is terrible,” he said.—BBC News

Sex Shops Gets Valentine’s Sales Boost

Sex shop owners around the world have revealed their best-selling items in the run up to Valentine’s Day. Red things and couples’ toys tend to sell better than usual.—VICE

