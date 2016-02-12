The VICE Morning Bulletin

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.
US News
Last Oregon Occupiers Surrender
The final four occupiers at an Oregon wildlife refuge will be arraigned before a judge in Portland today, having surrendered to the FBI. County Sheriff Dave Ward made an emotional speech after the surrender, saying Americans cannot keep “hating each other because of differences of opinion.”—NBC News
Clinton and Sanders Clash Over Healthcare
At the Democratic debate in Milwaukee, Bernie Sanders said he would fight to make sure healthcare “is a right of all people.” Hillary Clinton said that Sanders’s plan for universal healthcare amounted to “starting over.” She said: “We are not England, we are not France.” —CBS News
Obama Creates Desert Conservation Zones
President Obama will today announce the creation of three new national monuments in California, reserving 1.8 million acres of desert landscape for conservation. The Castle Mountains National Monument will protect desert grassland teeming with Joshua trees. —USA Today
Cruz Pulls Ad Featuring Softcore Porn Star
Ted Cruz’s campaign has removed a 30-second advert from YouTube after discovering that a softcore porn actress stars in it. Actress Amy Lindsay—star of Animal Lust and Co-Ed Confidential—later tweeted that she was “extremely disappointed” by the decision. —Politico
International News
World Powers Agree Partial Ceasefire in Syria
The US, Russia, and more than a dozen other nations have agreed a “cessation of hostilities” in Syria, which will begin in one week’s time. While it is not a complete ceasefire, it is hoped the deal will allow humanitarian access and peace talks to begin.—Reuters
Prison Riot in Mexico Leaves 49 Dead
An outbreak of violence at a prison near Monterrey in Mexico has left 49 inmates dead. The state governor said rival groups of prisoners fought with “sharp weapons, bats, and sticks,” but relatives confronted police outside the prison demanding more information.—Al Jazeera
South Korea Cuts Power to Northern Factory
Authorities in Seoul have cut off power and water supplies to a factory complex in North Korea. It follows the North deporting all South Korean workers from the border area complex, part of an escalating standoff over North Korea’s recent rocket launch.—AP
South African MPs Ordered Out of Parliament
MPs from South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party were thrown out of parliament during President Jacob Zuma’s state of the nation address. EFF MPs shouted down the speech for more than an hour before obeying orders to leave the chamber.— The Guardian
Everything Else
Einstein Was Right
Scientists have discovered what Albert Einstein predicted 100 years ago: gravitational waves. LIGO, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, detected ripples in space-time, likely created by two black holes merging.—CNN
Shkreli Offers $10 Million for Kayne Album
In his latest effort to troll the world, Martin Shkreli has offered Kanye West $10 million if Kayne releases his new album to him alone. In his offer, Shkreli said the album The College Dropout “inspired him to succeed at a young age.”—Billboard
Kimunji Takes On Kardashian Emojis
Texan designer Ben Gillin has created a new set of Kim Jong-Un emojis—the “Kimunji” series—as a satirical attack on Kim Kardashian’s Kimoji app. “What the Kimoji app is doing to society is terrible,” he said.—BBC News
Sex Shops Gets Valentine’s Sales Boost
Sex shop owners around the world have revealed their best-selling items in the run up to Valentine’s Day. Red things and couples’ toys tend to sell better than usual.—VICE
