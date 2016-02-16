The VICE Morning Bulletin



Donald Trump. Photo via Wikimedia.

US News

Trump Threatens to Sue Cruz

Donald Trump has threatened to sue Ted Cruz over his eligibility for the presidency unless he pulls anti-Trump attack adverts, and also renewed threats that he could run as a third-party candidate. Trump said Cruz is “the most dishonest politician” he’s ever met.—NBC News

Questions Raised Over Scalia Death

A former head of Washington DC criminal investigations said he is “stunned” by the failure to examine the body of Justice Antonin Scalia hours after he was found dead, and by the lack of any autopsy. “My gut tells me there is something fishy going on,” said William O. Ritchie.—The Washington Post

Four US Journalists Held in Bahrain

Four American journalists have been arrested in Bahrain while covering protests that mark the fifth anniversary of the 2011 Arab Spring uprising. The four are accused of entering the country illegally and joining in protests, according to Bahrain’s interior ministry.—ABC News

Lincoln Memorial Gets Upgrade

The Lincoln Memorial will undergo extensive renovations, according to the National Park Service. The work, funded by an $18.5 million contribution from philanthropist David M. Rubenstein, will also create 15,000 square feet of space for exhibits and classrooms.—The New York Times





International News

Turkey Accuses Russia of War Crimes

France and Turkey say strikes on two schools and five hospitals in northern Syria constitute “war crimes”, as the UN reports that up to 50 people have been killed. Turkey’s foreign ministry blamed Russia specifically. Moscow is yet to respond to the allegations.—Al Jazeera

Cameroon Kills 162 Boko Haram Militants

Cameroon’s government has said its soldiers have retaken Nigeria’s northeastern town of Goshi from Boko Haram, killing 162 militants. Cameroon’s special forces also freed about 100 people held by the militants there, including Cameroonians and Nigerians.—AP

Pope Apologizes to Indigenous Mexicans

Pope Francis has asked Mexican indigenous people in Chiapas state for forgiveness over the “systematic” way they have been excluded. The Pope heads to the capital of the western state of Michoacan later today, an area marked by gang violence.—VICE News

Belgium Detains 10 in ISIS Investigation

Belgian police have raided more homes in Brussels and detained 10 people on suspicion of operating a recruitment ring for the Islamic State (IS) group. Prosecutors say they have seized computer equipment and mobile phones.—Reuters







Taylor Swift. Photo via Wikimedia.

Everything Else

Swift Takes Swipe at Kayne

Taylor Swift won the album of the year for 1989 at this Grammys. In a thinly veiled attack on Kayne West, she criticized people who “try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame” in her acceptance speech.—USA Today

Everybody Should Have Guns, Says Jesse Hughes

The Eagles of Death Metal singer told French television channel iTélé that gun control in France made the Paris terror attacks easier. “Until nobody has guns everybody has to have them.”—The Guardian

India’s School Leopard Escapes

A leopard that attacked five people at a school in Bangalore before being captured has escaped from its cage. “There is no need for worry — it is a myth that a leopard can turn into a man-eater,” said a chief wildlife warden.—BBC News

Water Scarcity Worse Than Thought

A new study by Dutch researchers shows the global water scarcity crisis is worse than previously assumed. Somewhere between 1.8 to 2.9 billion people now face severe water scarcity for four to six months of the year.—Motherboard

