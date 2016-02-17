The VICE Morning Bulletin

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo via Flickr user Valery Marchive





Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US News

Apple Refuses Order to Unlock iPhone

A federal judge has ordered Apple to give investigators encrypted data on the iPhone used by San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook. But Apple CEO Tim Cook has refused. Cook said asking the company to “hack” its own users would create a “dangerous” precedent.—CNBC News

Videos by VICE

Obama Defiant on SCOTUS Nominee

President Obama has attacked Republicans threatening to block his nomination for a successor to the Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. “The Constitution is pretty clear about what is supposed to happen now,” said Obama, who vowed his pick would be “indisputably” qualified.—CNN

US Had Iran Cyberattack Plan Ready

The US had a plan for a major cyberattack on Iran if the diplomatic efforts to limit nuclear proliferation there did not work out. According to reports, the plan was allegedly referred to as Nitro Zeus and was designed to disable air defenses and communications systems.—The New York Times

Flint Residents Had Highest Water Bills

Residents in Flint have paid the highest water rates in America, despite their water source being tainted with lead, according to a new study. The Food and Water Watch report found Flint residents paid around $864 per year for water—nearly double the national average.—USA Today







International News

China ‘Deploys’ Missiles to South China Sea

Satellite images have indicated that China has placed surface-to-air missiles on a disputed island in the South China Sea, but Beijing say the reports are the invention of the US media. Taiwan and US officials have confirmed the images show missiles on YongXing Island.—BBC News

UN Calls Yemen ‘Human Catastrophe’

The UN has said a “humanitarian catastrophe” is taking place in Yemen with more than 21 million Yemenis in need of aid. Humanitarian chief Stephen O’Brien said the situation in the war-torn country had been made worse by the diversion of a UN aid ship by Saudi-led forces.—Al Jazeera

Lawyers Clash With Protestors in Delhi

Lawyers with links to India’s nationalist party have clashed with protesters demanding the release of a student leader arrested under colonial-era sedition laws. The fighting took place in Delhi ahead of a court hearing for student union president Kanhaiya Kuma.—AP

Australia and New Zealand Discuss Refugees

New Zealand’s Prime Minister John Key will arrive in Australia today for talks on accepting some asylum seekers now in Australia. New Zealand has offered to take 267 asylum seekers, and another 150 each year, but Australia remains wary at changing its policy.—Reuters





Photo by Romain Gonzalez

Everything Else

Eagles of Death Metal Make Triumphant Return

Three months after the attacks that killed 89 people at their Bataclan gig, the Eagles of Death Metal played an emotionally-charged set in Paris’ Olympia venue. “It was noise and love exploding everywhere,” said one 26-year-old fan.—VICE

Ted Cruz Terrifies Stephen King

The one man who frightens the master of horror Stephen King more than any other is GOP candidate Ted Cruz. “He’s very scary,” said King. “Cruz is a fundamentalist Christian and it would almost be like electing the analog of an Imam.”—The Huffington Post

Russian Soccer Star Angers Turkish Crowd

Lokomotiv Moscow player Dmitri Tarasov taunted Turkish fans during a match in Istanbul by removing his shirt to reveal a vest with a photo of Vladimir Putin in military uniform.—BBC News

Teenager Sues Canadian Police

A 16-year-old Canadian girl is suing the national police force, the attorney general of Canada, and the police officer who shot her. Calli Vanderaa was shot last year with a gun allegedly stolen from the backseat of a police cruiser.—VICE

Done with reading today? Watch our video ‘Why the Deadly Asbestos Industry Is Still Alive and Well’