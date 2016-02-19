The VICE Morning Bulletin



Donald Trump. Photo via Flickr user Marc Nozell.



US News

Trump Backtracks on Pope Attack

Donald Trump has heaped praised on Pope Francis hours after attacking his “disgraceful” comments about Trump’s faith. “I think he’s doing a very good job,” said Trump. Pope Francis had earlier described Trump as “a person who thinks only about building walls” and “not Christian.”—Newsweek

Uber Losing $1 Billion a Year

The car service app is losing more than $1 billion a year in China, as it struggles against “fierce competitor” — a Chinese taxi app called Didi Kuaidi. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick made the admission while speaking at a private event in Vancouver.—CNBC News

Hillary Gets Superdelegate Boost

Hillary Clinton has been given a huge boost by receiving endorsements from 87 more superdelegates to the Democratic National Convention. Bernie Sanders has a small 36-32 lead among delegates, but when superdelegates are included, Clinton leads 481-55.—AP

Kentucky Sues Planned Parenthood

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has filed a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood, alleging 23 illegal abortions were performed at its facility in December and January. Planned Parenthood claims the abortions performed were entirely legal.—ABC News





International News

Turkey Blames Kurds For Bomb Attacks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says there is evidence to prove the Kurdish YPG militia were behind the Ankara bombing that left 28 people dead. He said they had been supported by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), but both groups deny involvement.—BBC News

100 Bodies Found in Columbian Prison Sewer

Colombian authorities are investigating the disappearance and dismemberment of at least 100 people whose bodies were found in the sewer system underneath a Bogota prison. The discovery was part of an investigation into two former paramilitary group members.—CNN

Austria Goes Solo on Migrant Cap

Austria has angered other European Union countries by insisting on capping the number of migrants it takes in, undermining Germany’s push to create an EU-wide solution to the refugee crisis. One EU official said Austria was “giving the finger to the rest of Europe.”—Reuters

Arrest Overshadows Ugandan Election

Uganda’s opposition leader Kizza Besigye was briefly arrested before polls closed in the country’s presidential election. Opposition supporters say Besigye was trying to show vote-rigging taking place in favor of President Yoweri Museveni before he was detained.—Al Jazeera







Beyonce’s Superbowl show. Photo via Flickr user Arnie Papp.



Everything Else

Miami Police Union Boycotts Beyonce Show

A police union in Miami has voted in favor of all officers boycotting Beyonce’s April concert in the city. President Javier Ortiz said Beyonce had an “anti-police” message and called on other unions to join the boycott.—Rolling Stone

Colorado Considers ‘Pesticide-free’ Pot

Colorado’s lawmakers are considering creating a “pesticide-free” label for marijuana. It’s designed to stop pot products being labeled “organic”, since only the federal government can give organic certification.—USA Today

$4 Smartphone Launched in India

The cheapest smartphone in the world, the Freedom 251, priced at just under $4, has gone in sale in India. It has been criticized by the Indian press for looking too similar to Apple’s iPhone 4.—NPR

LSD Could Help Old People Confront Death

A Canadian medical professor has suggested LSD could play a big role in palliative and geriatric care in future. Erika Dyck thinks hallucinogenic experiences can help older people prepare for death.—VICE

