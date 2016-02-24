The VICE Morning Bulletin



Donald Trump on the campaign trail. Photo via Flickr user Marc Nozell

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US News

Trump Wins Big in Nevada

Donald Trump has secured his third straight victory, with early returns the from the Nevada caucuses showing him out in front on 45 percent. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio battled for second place. “We’re winning, winning, winning the country,” Trump told a crowd.—The Washington Post

New US Zika Cases Discovered

US health officials are investigating 14 cases of the Zika virus possibly being transmitted through sex. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said two pregnant women have the virus, and officials believe they could have only contracted it through sex. —The New York Times

Three Dead After Storms Rip Through South

At least three people were killed when powerful storms and tornadoes ripped through the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. In Louisiana, two people were killed and 30 people were taken to the hospital after a tornado slammed into a trailer park in Convent. —USA Today

Mormon Leaders Arrested for Fraud

Several top leaders of a polygamous Mormon sect in Utah have been arrested and charged with food stamp fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors have accused church leaders of orchestrating a scheme instructing members how to use food stamp benefits illegally.—ABC News







International News

Turkey Casts Doubt on Syria Ceasefire

Turkey does not think the partial ceasefire set to begin on February 27 will be respected by all, and has vowed to continue to target the Kurdish YPG inside Syria “if necessary.” Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said he was “not very optimistic” fighting would stop.—Al Jazeera

Wreckage of Nepali Plane Discovered

The wreckage of a passenger plane carrying 23 people, including one Chinese passenger and one Kuwaiti passenger, has been found in a mountainous Myagdi district of western Nepal. Officials say the chances of finding survivors of the Twin Otter aircraft are slim. —BBC News

Morales Loses Referendum in Bolivia

Bolivian President Evo Morales has lost a referendum on whether he could change the constitution to remain in power for a forth term. The “no” side beat the “yes” 51.3 percent to 48.7 percent according to Bolivia’s electoral commission. —Reuters

Bahraini Leader Gets Year in Prison

A court in Bahrain has sentenced a secular political leader to a year in prison for a speech calling for change in the Sunni-ruled Gulf state. Ibrahim Sharif made the speech in July 2015, just a month after being freed from prison for his role in 2011 Arab Spring protests.—AP



Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan wants to decriminalize all personal drug use. Photo via Wikimedia.

Everything Else

Kofi Annan Wants to Legalize Drugs

The former UN Secretary-General said the war on drugs has failed, and wants to decriminalize all personal drug use. “We must focus instead on ensuring that drugs cause the least possible harm,” said Annan.—The Huffington Post

Bowie’s Blackstar Gets Instagram Series

An Instagram-only series of videos inspired by Bowie’s final album Blackstar will star actress and magazine editor Tavi Gevinson. Before Bowie died, he gave InstaMiniSeries access to the songs with “no limits or preconditions.” —The Verge

Millions of Mars Bars Recalled

Mars has ordered a massive recall of its products after a piece of red plastic found in a Snickers bars was traced back to its Dutch factory. The recalls hit 55 countries, mostly in Europe and parts of Asia. —CNN

Pop Stars React to Kesha Lawsuit

Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, and Miley Cyrus have all tweeted their support of Kesha over an injunction to record any music without producer Dr. Luke. But some of Dr. Luke’s collaborators—including Katy Perry and Ciara – have stayed silent.—Broadly