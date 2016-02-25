The VICE Morning Bulletin



US News

New iPhone Will be Harder to Hack

Apple is creating a new version of the iPhone with security features that make it even harder to hack into. Apple CEO Tim Cook refused to back down in the company’s encryption fight with the FBI, saying he would take it to the Supreme Court if necessary.—The New York Times

IS Targets Facebook and Twitter

A video purported to be made by Islamic State (IS) militants threatens Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey for agreeing to close terrorism accounts. The militants claim to have hacked 10,000 Facebook accounts and 5,000 Twitter profiles.—The Guardian

Republican Considered for Supreme Court

The Republican Governor of Nevada, Brian Sandoval, has been named by several news organizations as a potential Supreme Court nominee now being vetted by the White House. The White House press secretary Josh Earnest refused to confirm reports.—The Washington Post

Storms Kill Four in Virginia

The powerful storm system that swept across the East Coast on Wednesday has left four people dead in Virginia. Dozens more were injured, and power has been knocked out in tens of thousands of homes. Two men and a young boy were killed in Waverly when their mobile home was destroyed.—USA Today





International News

New North Korea Sanctions Agreed

The US and China have reached agreement over a UN resolution imposing tougher sanctions on North Korea following its recent nuclear test. A draft resolution has been circulated to other permanent council members—Russia, the UK, and France.—AP

France Demands $1.8 Billion From Google

French authorities have demanded Google pays $1.8 billion in unpaid taxes, but Google is expected to try to negotiate the sum downward. The company recently agreed to pay only $180 million in back taxes to the UK. —BBC News

NATO Agrees Aegean Mission

NATO allies have agreed to a plan for how ships will operate in the Aegean Sea to stop criminals smuggling refugees into Europe. Territorial disputes between Greece and Turkey have been resolved, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.—Reuters

Australian Vessel Stuck in Antarctica

Australia’s flagship icebreaking vessel, the Aurora Australis, has run aground at Mawson Station in Antarctica. All 67 expedition members are safe and well, and they will be flown home as soon as blizzards ease to allow for a rescue mission.—The Sydney Morning Herald



Everything Else

Biden to Give Out Oscar

Joe Biden is expected to appear as a presenter at Sunday’s Oscars, though it’s not clear what category he’ll present. Michelle Obama gave the best picture award to Argo back in 2013 via video.—Page Six

Amazon Pulls All Hoverboards

The online retail giant has removed hoverboards from its site after an official warning – from the US Consumer Product Safety Commission — that “consumers risk serious injury or death if their self-balancing scooters ignite and burn.”—Buzzfeed

Africa Gets First Download Platform

Youssou N’dour and Baaba Maal are among 200 artists signed up by MusikBi, Africa’s first home-grown platform for legal music downloads. Songs cost 50 cents and can by downloaded by text or PayPal.—Al Jazeera

Australia Legalizes Medical Weed

A bill passed in both Houses of Parliament paves the way for medicinal cannabis products to be grown and prescribed in Australia. The country’s health minister thanked “tireless patient advocates” for making it happen.—VICE