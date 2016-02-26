The VICE Morning Bulletin

Republican presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz during the Republican presidential debate in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo-Pool/Getty Images)

Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US News



Rubio Lays into Trump

Senator Marco Rubio unleashed a scathing attack on Donald Trump at last night’s Republican debate—insulting the mogul’s business ethics, hiring practices, and finances. Trump claimed the role reversal from the usually robotic Rubio was a bid for better television ratings. The debate is the last before the March 1 Super Tuesday primaries. —New York Times

US Military Tests Ballistic Missiles

The US military test fired its second intercontinental ballistic missile in a week. The unarmed Minuteman III missile blasted off from an Air Force base in California to “prove the operational missiles that we have are reliable,” said Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work. —Reuters





Four Dead in Kansas Shooting

Four people have been killed and 14 others injured after a gunman opened fire on the streets of Harvey County, Kansas, then attacked a manufacturing plant where he reportedly worked. The suspect was shot dead by police at the plant. Five of the victims are in critical condition. —VICE News

Surgeons Perform First Uterus Transplant

Surgeons at the Cleveland Clinic have performed the first uterus transplant in the United States, in the hope of giving women without wombs a better change at pregnancy. A 26-year-woman underwent a nine-hour surgery to receive a donor’s uterus. —CBS News





International News

Corruption-hit FIFA Unveils Reforms

FIFA has voted to limit its president’s tenure to three terms in office, in a raft of reforms as the world football governing body scrambles to recover from a corruption crisis. Sepp Blatter’s replacement will be announced at the congress in Zurich later today. —BBC

Polls Open in Iran

Iranians are voting today in elections for parliament and for the Assembly of Experts—the body that appoints the supreme leader. Moderates backing President Hassan Rouhani have formed a coalition of candidates called the List of Hope. —AP

Shia Mosque Bombed in Baghdad

At least 12 people have been killed in a double suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in the the Iraqi capital. The first suicide bomber blew himself up among worshippers as they left the mosque; the second targeted police forces who had arrived to treat the wounded. —Al Jazeera



Icelandic Whalers Hang Up Harpoons

Iceland’s Hvalur—one of the world’s last whaling companies—has announced it will stop trading, blaming Japan for putting up “endless obstacles” to its markets. Greenpeace called it “incredible news and a significant blow to the slaughter of whales.” —VICE News



Everything Else

Facebook Staff Defaces Black Lives Matter Slogan

Mark Zuckerberg has scolded Facebook staff after employees crossed out “Black Lives Matter” and wrote “All Lives Matter” on a company wall. The defacing happened several times and was “deeply hurtful,” said Zuckerberg in an internal post. —Gizmodo

Brooklyn Barbershop Was ‘Stash House’

The L & L Barbershop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, has been implicated in a major coke and heroin operation. An indictment involving 22 people alleges dealers often convened at L & L. —VICE

Bagel Finds 1,000 Women on Tinder

EverythingBagel—a 24-year-old guy who pretends to be a bagel on Tinder—has matched with over 1,000 women. “I feel like I probably have a better chance as the bagel,” said the guy, who is still single.—Motherboard

Fired Yelp Employee Reacts to Backlash

Talia Jane—the woman who was fired from Yelp after writing an open letter to company CEO complaining she could not afford to eat properly—said she has no regrets. “Any voice is still better than silence,” said Jane. —Broadly







