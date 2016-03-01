The VICE Morning Bulletin



Donald Trump at a rally in Las Vegas in Feburary. Photo via Flickr user Gage Skidmore



US News

Black Students Kicked Out of Trump Rallies

A group of 30 black students standing silently at the top of the bleachers at a Donald Trump rally in Georgia were removed by Secret Service agents at the presidential candidate’s request. At a separate Trump rally in Virginia, a group of black students were removed for chanting “No more hate!”—USA Today



Judge Rules in Favor of Apple

A federal judge in New York has ruled that Apple cannot be forced to turn over iPhone data to the FBI. The ruling related to a Brooklyn drug case, but Apple will use it to support its refusal to help the feds unlock a phone used by one of the San Bernardino shooters.—The Washington Post



Black Sheriff Candidate’s Campaign Office Attacked

Five people have been taken into custody in connection with a shooting at the campaign office of a county sheriff candidate in Texas. Zena Stephens said a white male in a Jeep pulled up and shouted “f*** the n*****s,” then fired a shot into the glass door of her office.—NBC News



Google’s Self-Driving Car Hits Bus

One of Google’s self-driving cars crashed into a bus in Mountain View, California last month. Although the car was going at 2 miles per hour and there were no injuries, it pulled out in front of a bus going 15 miles per hour. Google has admitted to “some responsibility.”—CNBC News





International News

Evictions Continue at Calais Migrant Camp

Demolition teams will return to the “Jungle” migrant camp at the French port of Calais today to take down more makeshift shelters. Overnight, riot police fired tear gas at migrants throwing stones at the demolition squads.—BBC News

Cardinal Denies Child Abuse Cover Up

Cardinal George Pell—Australia’s most senior Catholic—has denied knowing why pedophile priest Gerald Ridsdale was moved from parish to parish, saying senior clergy lied to him. Pell is giving evidence via video over several days to Australia’s Royal Commission into child sex abuse.—AP



Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian At Refugee Camp

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian during a gunfight in the West Bank, as troops fought to rescue two soldiers at the Qalandia refugee camp. The 22-year-old man died of gunshot wounds and six other Palestinians were wounded. Five Israelis soldiers were hurt.—Reuters

Zika May Cause GBS

A new study gives the first evidence that the Zika virus might cause a neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). The disorder is characterized by severe paralysis and difficulties breathing properly, but none of the patients under study have died.—Al Jazeera



Cannabis could be legalized in Louisiana. Photo via Flickr user Nightlife Of Revelry

EVERYTHING ELSE

Oscars Face Asian-American Backlash

Asian-Americans are speaking out against jokes made by Chris Rock and Sacha Baron Cohen at the Oscars. The head of Asian Americans Advancing Justice has criticized the “tasteless” jokes, made “much worse” by the evening’s apparent sensitivity to race.—The Huffington Post

Red State Ponders Legalizing Weed

Louisiana is reportedly considering legalizing weed as a way of getting the state out of $850 million-worth of debt. Lawmakers are looking at it “strictly as a profit-driven, tax-based incentive.”—The Daily Beast

Astronaut Comes Home

Scott Kelly will return to Earth today, completing his record-breaking 340-day mission aboard the International Space Station. “I could go another year if I had to,” he said before handing over command.—CNN



New Nirvana Track Surfaces

A rare version of Nirvana’s “Marigold” sung by Dave Grohl has been released. Kurt Cobain is thought to have sung the low harmony and played either drums or guitar.—Noisey



