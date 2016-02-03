The VICE Morning Bulletin



The Aedes aegypti mosquito, one of the main transmitters of the Zika virus. Photo via Wikimedia.





Everything you need to know about the world this morning, curated by VICE.

US News

First Sexually-Transmitted Zika Case Reported

Health officials in Dallas have confirmed the first known case of the Zika virus being transmitted through sex. The person became infected after having sex with an already ill partner who had recently returned from Venezuela. —NBC News

Sanders Campaign Doubts Iowa Result

Aides of Bernie Sanders have called for a review into the Iowa caucus results, following reports of computer glitches and counting errors. “It’s not that we think anybody did anything intentionally, but human error happens,” said a Sanders spokeswoman. —USA Today

Exonerations Reach Record High

A report published today has found a record number of people—149—were exonerated of crimes in the US last year. Of those wrongly convicted for homicides, the National Registry of Exonerations said “more than two-thirds were minorities.” —ABC News

Legal Weed Becomes $5 Billion Industry

Legal marijuana is the nation’s fastest growing industry, according to a new market research report, which found sales skyrocketed by 80 percent last year to more than $5 billion. The industry is projected to grow further in 2016 and generate $6.7 billion in sales. —VICE News







International News

North Korea Warned Off Missile Launch

South Korea has warned North Korea it will “pay a harsh price” if it goes ahead with a planned launch of an “observation satellite” between February 8 and 25. Critics believe it’s cover for a ballistic missile test, and Japan vowed to shoot down any missile over its territory. —BBC News

Australia’s Offshore Camps Judged Legal

Australia’s High Court has ruled that the government’s offshore detention of asylum seekers is legal, sparking criticism from human rights groups. The verdict means 267 asylum-seekers currently in Australia will likely now be deported to the Pacific island of Nauru. —Al Jazeera

Explosion on Somalian Plane

An explosion blew a huge hole in a Somalian commercial airliner, forcing it to make an emergency landing shortly after leaving Mogadishu airport. The cause of the explosion is unknown, but the Serbian pilot is reported to have said he believes it was a bomb. Two people were injured. —AP

End to European Open Border Area Would Cost Europe $120 Billion

A return to border controls in Europe would cost countries in the Schengen open-borders area about $120 billion over the next decade, according to a French government think tank. The study by France Strategie predicted a huge drop in tourism and trade. —Reuters



Kanye West. Photo via Flickr user Pieter-Jannick Dijkstra

Everything Else

Kanye Album Poll Got More Votes Than Iowa

Kim Kardashian polled her Twitter audience to decide the most popular title for Kanye West’s new album. The vote got 439,102 responses, more than the 420,000 participants in the Iowa caucuses. —The Huffington Post

Broncos Star in Prostitution Sting

The Denver Broncos have sent home rookie Ryan Murphy from Super Bowl preparations after he was questioned in a prostitution sting. Murphy was released by police, but his brother and a suspected prostitute received citations. —ESPN

Uber Makes Money from Dead Miles

Uber is generating money even when its drivers are doing “dead miles,” roaming around unpaid, waiting for their next request. New research shows unpaid drivers are continuing to generate useful and lucrative data. —Motherboard

Canadian Police Confiscate New W-18 Drug

Canadian police officers have confiscated samples of an opioid known as W-18, believed to have been imported from China by organized crime. It is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, the OxyContin pill it is supposed to resemble, and 10,000 times more powerful than morphine. —VICE







