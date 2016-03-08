The VICE Morning Bulletin



US News

Bloomberg Not Running

Michael Bloomberg has decided not to enter the presidential race as a third party candidate, saying an independent bid could backfire and help put Republicans Donald Trump or Ted Cruz in the White House. “That is not a risk I can take in good conscience,” he said. —The Washington Post

US Air Strike Kills 150 in Somali

A US air strike on a training camp in Somali has killed around 150 al Shabab fighters, according to the Pentagon. Spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the Islamist fighters, part of an al Qaeda affiliate, “posted an imminent threat to US and (African Union) forces.” —The New York Times

Reporter Wins $55 Million Over Stalker Hotel Video

Sportscaster Erin Andrews has been awarded $55 million from a hotel operator after the secret recording and release of a video showing her naked while staying at a Tennessee hotel. Her stalker Michael David Barrett, who recorded the video after sawing a peephole into her room, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. —ABC News

San Francisco Train Derailed

A Bay Area commuter train went off its tracks in Niles Canyon, east of San Francisco, causing the front car of the train to hit a tree and fall into the creek. Police said 14 of the 214 train passengers were injured, with four sustaining serious injuries. —USA Today



International News



Tunisia Kills Militants at Libya Border

Tunisian security forces have killed 28 militants who launched a cross-border raid from Libya. Seven civilians and nine security officers were also killed in clashes. The fighting follows an attack by Islamists on an army base and police station at the Tunisian border. —BBC News



China Sets Up Base in Djibouti

China has hinted at plans for more global bases following the setup of “support facilities” in Djibouti, something the African country calls a military facility. China plans to use it to launch anti-piracy operations, and China’s foreign minister said there could be more facilities in future.—Reuters



EU and Turkey Agree Refugee Deal

Turkey and the EU have reached an outline agreement to tackle the refugee crisis in Europe. The EU is expected to give Turkey $3.3 billion and grant Turkish citizens the right to enter the Schengen zone without a visa in exchange for help ending the flow of refugees to Greece. —Al Jazeera

Indian Teen Raped and Set on Fire

Police say a 15-year-old girl is fighting for her life in a New Delhi hospital after being raped and set on fire on the rooftop of her family home. A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and trying to burn the girl, after her parents found her with severe burns. —AP



Everything Else



Nike Suspends Sharapova Ties

The sportswear giant has announced it is suspending its relationship with Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova after she admitted to have failed a drug test. “We are saddened and surprised,” the Nike statement read. —Sky News



Google Hires 4chan Founder

Christopher Poole, the founder of notorious forum 4chan, has been hired by Google. Poole said he found himself “drawn to their intelligence, passion, and enthusiasm.” —Gizmodo



Egyptian Student to Leave US After Trump Joke

A student pilot from Egypt has agreed to leave the US voluntarily after posting on Facebook the world would thank him if he killed Donald Trump. Emadeldin Elsayed, 23, was not charged, but immigration authorities wanted to deport him. —Slate

