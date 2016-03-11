The VICE Morning Bulletin



Ben Carson. Photo via Flickr user Gage Skidmore.

US News

Carson to Endorse Trump

Ben Carson is expected to formally endorse Republican frontrunner Donald Trump this morning at a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump boasted about winning the former GOP candidate’s backing during an unusually mild-mannered CNN debate in Miami. —The Washington Post



84 Indicted in New England Drug Bust

New York City police claim to have disrupted a massive drug and gun-dealing ring involving four gangs operating along the New England coast. Prosecutors indicted 84 people in all. The Bronx district attorney said the gangs had formed “an alliance of evil” to push cocaine and heroin. —The Boston Globe



Videos by VICE

Gas Company to Pay $4.2 Million for Water Poisoning

A federal jury has awarded $4.2 million to two Pennsylvania families after determining that a nearby natural gas well contaminated their water. The company responsible, Texas-based Cabot Oil and Gas, was found to have negligently allowed contamination to occur. —VICE News



Veterans Charity Fires Top Execs

Veterans charity the Wounded Warrior Project has fired its CEO Steven Nardizzi and COO Al Giordano after lavish spending was exposed. They are alleged to have wasted millions on staff retreats, spending 40 to 50 percent on overheads rather than on services for vets. —CBS News



International News



Key Powers Consider Division of Syria

Major powers involved in the Syria peace talks are discussing the possibility of a division of the war-torn country that would give broad autonomy to regional authorities. Russia and “some Western powers” are thought to be keen on a federal structure. —Reuters



New Refugee Camps Appear Around Calais

New makeshift refugee settlements are popping up in the Calais countryside after the French authorities destroyed part of the original “jungle” camp. Aid workers said as many as six new smaller camps had sprung up in the past week. —Al Jazeera



Typo Stops $1 Billion Bangladesh Bank Heist

Cyberhackers were only prevented from stealing $1 billion from Bangladesh central bank and the New York Federal Reserve by a crucial spelling mistake. The transfer of money was stopped when bank staff noticed the word “foundation” had been spelled “fandation.” —The Guardian



Ex-Putin Aide Died of Blunt Force

Mikhail Lesin, a former aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin who was found dead in a US hotel last year, died of blunt force trauma to the head. Lesin also had injuries to the neck, torso, arms, and legs, according to Washington DC’s chief medical examiner. —BBC News



J.K. Rowling. Photo via Wikimedia.

Everything Else



Silverman as Hitler Denounces Trump

Comedian Sarah Silverman came on Conan O’Brien’s show dressed up as Adolf Hitler last night, rejecting comparisons with Donald Trump on behalf of the Nazi leader. “I agree with a lot of what he says… But it’s just, I don’t like the way he says it. It’s crass, you know?”—The Daily Beast



Oliver Stone Denies El Chapo Film

Director Oliver Stones has denied reports he planned a blockbuster film starring Sean Penn as the Mexican drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Stone said the claims in a new TV documentary are “unfounded.” —The Hollywood Reporter



Rowling Accused of Rewriting History

J.K. Rowling’s new online story History of Magic in North America has been criticized for lumping all Native Americans into one group. Cherokee scholar Adrienne Keene accused the Harry Potter author of “rewriting traditions.” —CNN



Fred Trump’s Alleged KKK History

Newspaper clips obtained by VICE suggest Donald Trump’s father Fred may have worn the robe and hood of a Klansman in 1927. An old New York Times article had been unearthed suggesting that he was arrested at a May 1927 KKK rally in Queens, but three more newspaper reports now echo that account.—VICE



