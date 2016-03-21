The VICE Morning Bulletin



Raul Castro and Barack Obama. Obama is the first US president to visit Cuba since 1928. Photo via Wikimedia.

US News

Obama to Visit Cuba

President Obama will meet with Cuban President Raul Castro this morning, having become the first sitting US president to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge in 1928. Meetings will focus on trade, but Obama is also set to meet the leader of Ladies in White, a group campaigning for Cuba’s political prisoners. —The New York Times



Legal Weed Sales Hit $5.7 Billion

Legal marijuana enjoyed $5.7 billion sales boom last year, according to a new report by ArcView Market Research. It amounts to a 232 percent increase in just one year. The study estimates that by 2020, legal adult use and medical marijuana sales will reach $23 billion.—USA Today



Apple Launches New iPhone

The tech giant will gather reporters at its Silicon Valley headquarters today for a major product launch. Analysts expect CEO Tim Cook will unveil a new, smaller cellphone—an upgraded version of its four-inch iPhone 5S. The new iPhone 7 isn’t expected until fall. —AP



Trump’s Campaign Spending Nears $25 Million

Donald Trump lent his own presidential campaign another $6.85 million last month, bringing the total amount he has spent to $24.38 million. Ordinary contributors gave Trump $2 million last month, and more than three-quarters of the money came in amounts of $200 or less.—The Washington Post





International News



Turkey Blames Islamic State for Bombing

According to Turkey’s interior minister, a Turkish member of the Islamic State group was responsible for Saturday’s suicide bombing in Istanbul that killed three Israelis and an Iranian. Mehmet Ozturk was named as having carried out the bombing. —Al Jazeera



Paris Suspect Planned More Attacks

Salah Abdeslam, suspected of planning the Paris attacks last year, has told investigators he was planning more violence, according to Belgium’s foreign minister. Abdeslam was arrested Friday in Brussels, and he reportedly told authorities he backed out of suicide attack at the Stade de France. —BBC News



Benin Elects New President

Businessman Patrice Talon has won the second round of Benin’s presidential election, as his adversary Lionel Zinsou has conceded defeat. Talon billed himself as the “authentic” Beninese candidate and repeatedly attacked his opponent’s dual French nationality. —Africa News



Brexit Could Cost Britain $145 Billion

A British vote to leave the European Union—the so-called “Brexit”—could cost the country’s economy $145 billion and 950,000 jobs by 2020, the country’s most powerful business group, the Confederation of British Industry, has warned. Brits vote in an in-out referendum on June 23. —Reuters





World tennis No.1 Novak Djokovic, who has dismissed the idea of equal prize money for women and men

Everything Else



Twitter Turns Ten

The social media network celebrates its tenth anniversary today; the latest stats show it has 320 million users sending 500 million tweets a day. Ellen DeGeneres’s selfie from the 2014 Oscars still holds the record for retweets: 3.3 million.—Sky News



Djokovic Snubs Equal Female Prize Money

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has dismissed the idea of equal prize money for women and men in tennis, saying men have more spectators. Djokovic said women “fought for what they deserve,” but that the men’s game “should fight for more.” —ABC News



Antarctic Ship Could be Named ‘Boaty McBoatface’

The UK’s Natural Environment Research Council launched a poll to let the British public name a $288 million vessel headed to Antarctica, and the clear favorite is RRS Boaty McBoatface. (The RRS stands for royal research ship.) —The Guardian



Virginia ‘Habitual Drunkard’ Law Punishes Alcoholics

More than 4,700 people have been arrested under Virginia’s “habitual drunkard” law, which makes it a crime for alcoholics to buy or consume alcohol. The Legal Aid Justice Center has filed a class action suit against the “insane” law. —VICE News

